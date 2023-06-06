Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 Teaser Trailer Hints at Huge Map Change

Fortnite's teases for the game's next season, Chapter 4 Season 3, have started going live this week, and from the latest one, we've gotten our first look at a major map change that'll unfold once the season starts. Also know as "The Wilds" following Monday's teaser, the renovations planned for the map seem to include a giant hole that's erupted to reveal another hidden biome where the ground once stood. Players are questioning now whether this means a fan-favorite POI from before – or something like it – will make a return, but we'll know more about the plans soon since the start of The Wilds is just a few days away now.

The teaser below was shared by the Fortnite Twitter account this week wherein we see just a few seconds of what to expect from Season 3. Players throughout the live season have noticed cracks appearing around the current map that indicated something was afoot, and based on what's seen in this teaser, it looks like those cracks will finish their mission come June 9th when the new season starts and the map is torn asunder.

Cracked, but not broken. Overgrown, but not forbidden. Lost, but not forgotten.

But what's that hidden underneath the ground? It's not so much a crater like we've seen in past seasons where objects crashed into the ground and decimated what was there before. Rather, this teaser looks like it's showing that there was a whole different playing field resting under the surface. This earthshattering event apparently didn't do much to harm the trees and other structures underneath, however, seeing how there's still plenty of vegetation in the newly formed hole as well as something that appears to be a ruins site of some sort.

Based on the limited info that's been shared so far, it's no wonder that players are calling this the spiritual return of Dusty Divot. One of several Dusty variants, Dusty Divot was what became of Dusty Depot after the site was struck by a meteor many seasons ago. That POI was eventually built back up over time, too. Perhaps this new location will indeed recapture what people liked about the design and lore behind Dusty Depot, but based on the fact that the ruins are featured so prominently there, it doesn't seem like it'll have any formal attachment to the Dusty family beyond the similar structure and origins.