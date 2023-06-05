Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 Teaser Reveals Next Theme

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 is on its way later this week and the team over at Epic has dropped a short teaser to begin ramping up fan excitement. This is an early trailer, so Epic isn't giving players too much information, but it does at least give us a good idea of what this season's theme will be when it comes to the battle royale on June 9. As the accompanying tweet reads, "things are about to get wild" in what appears to be a new jungle area in Fortnite.

Again, this teaser doesn't give much away. You can see an overgrown jungle area that contains what looks like some type of ruin and the word "wilds" is overlaid as the camera pans through the environment. If you dig a bit deeper and go to Fortnite's official Twitter page, you'll notice that vines have overtaken both the cover image and profile picture. Outside of that, there's not much concrete on the main page that gives us further information about what to expect on June 9.

That said, there have been recent leaks from accounts like Hypex on Twitter that claim we're going to see Optimus Prime added to Fortnite in the near future. As always, these leaks must be taken with a grain of salt, but the rumor is that it'll be a crossover with Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, which comes to theaters on June 9. With the new season dropping the same day, it would make a ton of sense for the crossover to be real.

The leaks also include several new skins, rideable Raptors now with exhaustion, re-skinned grind rails, and two weeks of new summer events, among many other things. Fortunately, we won't have to wait much longer to see exactly what's being included in the Wilds. Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 is officially out on PlayStation, Xbox, Mobile, Nintendo Switch, and PC on June 9. If you have any quests or events you're trying to finish before Season 2 runs out, make sure to get them all wrapped up before then.