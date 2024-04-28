Fortnite 2024 Roadmap Leak Seemingly Confirmed as Real

A recent leak that divulged future content that would come to Fortnite throughout 2024 has now seemingly been confirmed to be legitimate. A little more than a week ago, a massive dump of info hit the internet that gave a look at future crossover and collaborations that would be making their way to Fortnite. At the time, it wasn't known if this leak was legitimate or not as the manner in which it was unveiled was somewhat nebulous. Now, thanks to new happenings with Fortnite itself, it very much seems like this leak is real.

The reason it's believed that this Fortnite leak is now accurate is because the leak previously stated that Billie Eilish would be coming to Fortnite Festival as the Season 3 headline artist. This past week, Eilish joined Fortnite in an official capacity, much as this leak suggested. Given that this part of the leaked info was proven to be truthful, it suggests that all other forthcoming crossover should be true as well.

In total, this leak documented just about everything that Epic Games seems to be planning for Fortnite until the end of the year. On the Fortnite Festival front, forthcoming artists such as Metallica, Snoop Dogg, and others are planned to hit the game. Meanwhile, a future season for Fortnite's Battle Royale mode will seemingly revolve around Marvel with Doctor Doom taking center stage. Other crossovers happen to include Pirates of the Caribbean and Fall Guys, with Fortnite OG set to return later in the year prior to the arrival of Chapter 6 Season 1.

Obviously, just because one aspect of this leak was real doesn't necessarily mean that every single part will end up being legitimate. There's also always a chance that plans could change internally at Epic Games in the months to come, which is something that we've seen happen with Fortnite in the past. As such, take everything that has been outlined here with a typical grain of salt for the time being as more official details will begin to be announced in the weeks and months to come.