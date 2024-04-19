New Fortnite Leak Reveals Potential 2024 Roadmap

Fortnite is one of the most popular games in the world, partially thanks to how expertly the developers at Epic Games weave in crossover content. Of course, it's not only new skins that excite players. Fortnite's battle royale combat is some of the best in the genre and late last year, Epic dropped three new game modes to give players plenty of variety, including LEGO Fortnite, a Minecraft-like survival mode. With all of those modes, Epic needs to populate the game with tons of new content during the upcoming year, and while the team is generally pretty cagey about its plans for crossovers, recently a new roadmap leaked that potentially shows everything we should expect in Fortnite during 2024.

Fortnite 2024 Leaked Roadmap

(Photo: Epic Games)

This leaked roadmap comes from ShiinaBR on Twitter. As with any leak, you'll want to take this with a hefty grain of salt. Even Shiina says they can't totally verify if this information is correct, so don't be surprised if some of the things seen in the tweet never come to Fortnite. That said, there are a few hints that this might be real, most notably that a few of the leaked Fortnite Festival crossovers have been rumored before.

Starting with Festival, it looks like Billie Eilish, Metallica, Karol G, and Snoop Dogg will all be coming to the game. Plus, Metallica is supposedly getting new skins for Fortnite Battle Royale. Somewhat surprisingly given the recent rumors, Taylor Swift isn't included in the current roadmap. The Billie Eilish content is currently scheduled for May, so that'll likely be the first tell of whether this roadmap is legitimate.

Over in Fortnite Battle Royale, fans have several upcoming collaborations to look forward to. While more will be added over the next several weeks and months, the current docket includes Fall Guys, the aforementioned Metallica, and Pirates of the Caribbean. Fans can also look forward to Fortnite OG: Chapter 2 this year. That was a massive success for Epic last year, so it's no surprise to see it dropping once again, likely with a few new twists. There's also an upcoming season centered around Marvel that's scheduled to start in August.

Of course, there will also be tons of content in LEGO Fortnite and Rocket Racing. The image is blurry, but LEGO Fortnite is definitely getting Star Wars content in May and June. Then, it looks like the July/August period will involve a big purple dragon. The Racing content is tougher to make out, but fans can expect four chunky updates during 2024.

Fortnite is available now on PlayStation, Switch, mobile, Xbox, and PC platforms. While plenty is coming over the year, don't forget to hop in now to check out the current content. Only last week, Epic dropped a new Avatar: The Last Airbender event giving players several new cosmetics to earn and challenges to complete.