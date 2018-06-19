Fortnite Has an Accidental Swastika, Will Be Removed Very Soon

Fortnite has pulled off something quite impeccable. It’s managed to take over the world with millions of players, all without that much controversy (save for some folks worrying about younger fans getting hooked on it). But an interesting symbol has somehow appeared within the game, leaving some wondering just how it got there.

The Verge recently reported that a Reddit user by the name of EuBestCityEu has put together resources within the game to create a dance floor, as part of the building utility within the game. But after laying them down, the panels were edited in-game to modify the shape. And, somehow, they formed…a swastika?

Yep, the Nazi hatred symbol accidentally formed from the change, forcing the user to address what was happening with the creators of the game.

Fortunately, an Epic developer was quick to respond and noted that the symbol would be removed. “This was unintended and will be addressed ASAP by adjusting the metal piece art,” they noted. In fact, the studio, speaking with the Verge, said it is removing the accidental symbol so that it doesn’t appear when other players try to build a similar dance floor within the game.

Another representative then got back to the Verge and reported that, once the fix is put in next week, the symbol will be far less noticeable, as the screenshot below shows.

Obviously this was a small glitch that wasn’t supposed to happen, and it’s great to see that Epic Games cleaned house on it quickly so that it wouldn’t linger for players to find. After all, Fortnite isn’t a game built on hatred; it’s based around building foundations and taking on players in all-out combat.

Epic Games didn’t provide an exact date for a fix, but it shouldn’t be too far off since the team takes these very seriously. In the meantime, it shouldn’t be noticeable at all and you can get back to doing what you do best within the game.

Fortnite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, mobile and PC. It also released for Nintendo Switch this past week, where it has become incredibly popular.

(Thanks to the Verge for the details!)