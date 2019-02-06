‘Fortnite’ Account Merging Is Finally Here

When Sony lifted up those gates regarding cross-platform play starting with Fortnite, many players were wondering what they could do to consolidate accounts. Now that it’s available on every platform this generation, including mobile, that feature is more important than ever before. After numerous delays and silence, the highly anticipated new feature is finally here!

The official Epic Games website has recently updated to reveal that the ability to merge accounts is now live. According to the studio, “You’ll choose two accounts, first a Primary Account that you wish to continue using. Then you’ll choose a Secondary Account to merge and disable. Your secondary accounts Console Login (e.g. PSN, Xbox Live, Nintendo Online) will be instantly linked to your Primary Account. Two weeks later your Fortnite Cosmetic Items and V-Bucks will be transferred to your Primary Account.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The team added:

One account must have played on Xbox One or Switch and the other on PS4 before September 28th 2018 to be eligible

Your account must not currently be banned or disabled

In-game items and Vbucks will be held for two weeks before they’re merged to your primary account

before they’re merged to your primary account You’ll need access to all email addresses that are associated with accounts you wish to merge

If you have duplicate 3rd party login like Facebook on both your Primary and Secondary account, the Secondary login will be unlinked. You can unlink it prior to merging

Battle Royale will allow you to merge all cosmetic items. Save the World will allow you to merge Llamas, Defenders, Heroes, Schematics, Survivors, XP, Evolution and Perk Materials

will allow you to merge all cosmetic items. will allow you to merge Llamas, Defenders, Heroes, Schematics, Survivors, XP, Evolution and Perk Materials Other Items such as Unreal Marketplace items, Creative Islands, and Save The World account level and progress will not be merged over from your secondary account

Ready to get started? Everything you need to know can be found right here.

As for the game itself, Fortnite is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS, and select Android devices. What do you think about the ability to merge accounts and transfer those cosmetic items? Relieved it’s finally here, or just don’t really care? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy.