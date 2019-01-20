‘Fortnite’ Player Recreates ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Trailer

A Fortnite player has gone and recreated the long-awaited Avengers: Endgame trailer using only props and characters from the battle royale game.

The trailer for what was previously being called “Avengers 4″ before it was officially dubbed Avengers: Endgame was released in December after tons of speculation regarding when the first real look at the movie would be revealed. While that trailer alone spawned even more speculation about the fate of the Avengers and everyone else still alive after Avengers: Infinity War, it also led to the creation of the Fortnite cinematic above that recreates the trailer shot-for-shot with Fortnite characters taking the places of the superheroes.

Created by a player who goes by TheRedTomatoHead on Reddit and uploaded the video to the Flawex YouTube channel, the cinematic was created entirely with in-game clips and was edited using only a phone. The creator said that’s how they do most of their movies, some of which Avengers fans might remember from before. The same creator shared a trailer for Avengers: Infinity War several months ago and did their best to reuse the same characters. For anyone unfamiliar with either the cast of the movies or the characters in Fortnite, a list of who’s who was provided to match the Fortnite faces to their superhero counterparts.

The Visitor – Thanos

The Reaper – Iron Man

Rose Team Leader – Black Widow

Havoc – Captain America

Tomatohead – Hulk

Battlehawk – Thor

Lynx – Nebula

Enforcer – Ronin/ Hawkeye

Wingman – Antman

The actual trailer for Avengers: Endgame can be seen below to compare it with the Fortnite version.

Following this trailer, the creator already has an idea for the next creation: Spider-Man: Far From Home. The trailer for that new Spider-Man movie was released not long ago and featured Mysterio for the first time, a villain who the Fortnite mashup creator said they already have the perfect character in mind for. The Leviathan skin is one of Fortnite’s goofier cosmetics, but the fishbowl for a head it sports would make it the closest fit to a Mysterio cosmetic.

The creator didn’t give an estimate for when that next video would be out, but Avengers fans can look forward to the real movie when it releases in theaters on April 26th. Spider-Man: Far From Home will be out after that on July 5th.