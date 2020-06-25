Fortnite: How to Watch Batman Begins, Inception, and The Prestige for Free

Fortnite is having a movie night soon, and everyone is invited so long as you’ve got time to hop into the battle royale game for a full-length presentation of one of Christopher Nolan’s movies this weekend. The three movies you can watch in Fortnite on Friday are Inception, Batman Begins, and The Prestige, but which of those three movies you actually get to watch depends on where you’re located. Each one has been assigned to a number of regions with showtimes scheduled to take place throughout the day to offer the first in-Fortnite viewing of the movies followed by encores if you missed the initial showing.

The Tenet trailer first kicked off the Nolan features in Fortnite and has now led us to the weekend of movies to close out June. These movies will be shown in their entirety via the game’s Party Royale mode which is where these sorts of events have been held recently.

Below you’ll find everything you need to know about the next Party Royale event regarding when to watch, where to watch, and what you’ll be watching.

Get ready for Movie Nite at Party Royale 🍿 This Friday, June 26, grab some popcorn and catch one of three full-length Christopher Nolan feature films depending on your region! Check out showtimes and what’s playing in your country here: https://t.co/ke3bN7WYuP pic.twitter.com/4Md15S9qI2 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 24, 2020

Which Movie Am I Watching?

To figure out which movie you’re watching, you need to go to the Fortnite website for the Party Royale mode and see what’s playing in your area. There’s a drop-down menu there where you can select what region you’ll be playing in and will then be met with a schedule of the events.

What If I Don’t Want to Watch That Movie?

Epic Games said in its announcement post that there were distribution rights and languages for the movies to be considered. This means that not everyone will be watching the movie they want to of the three, and some people won’t get to watch movies at all. Whatever the movie assigned to your region is, that’s the one that’ll be playing.

“Navigating distribution rights for different countries and languages for full movies is challenging,” Epic Games said. “As part of this first test, we wanted as many people to experience Movie Nite as possible. The film you'll be able to watch will depend on your country, and unfortunately we couldn't reach everyone with these screenings. We believe the idea of getting together with your friends and family at Party Royale to watch a movie is powerful and exciting, and we're looking at ways to increase global participation in the future.”

When Do the Movies Start?

Times differ depending on your region. Some movies will play just once while others will have repeat showings. In the United States, for example, the movie is Inception and will play at 5 a.m. PT, again at 5 p.m., and one more time at 10:55 p.m. on Friday.

Where Do I Go?

If you’ve never visited this part of the Party Royale map, the image below will show you exactly where to go once you join the mode. It’ll be hard to miss seeing how other people will be heading there as well.

(Photo: Epic Games)

Fortnite’s movie event begins this weekend, so drop in to see what’s happening and expect there to be more movie nights in the future if this one goes well.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.