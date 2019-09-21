DC Comics’ Jim Lee Comments on Batman Fortnite Crossover

Today, Epic Games officially revealed Fortnite x Batman, the former’s latest crossover that went live this morning. For those that haven’t jumped into the battle royale game yet, the crossover adds Gotham City to the map, Batman and Catwoman skins, new challenges, and more to the game. And so far, fans seem to be really enjoying the crossover, which ranks right up there alongside the Avengers and John Wick as the game’s most notable crossover yet. That said, it’s not just the fans who are impressed with Epic Games’ latest crossover attempt, Jim Lee, the CCO and Co-Publisher of DC Comics, is also amazed with how Epic Games brought Batman to the battle royale game.

More specifically, Lee noted that for this year’s Batman anniversary, DC Comics wanted to up its game and do something extra special for fans of The Dark Knight, which is where Fortnite comes into play as one of the biggest games in the world.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It’s the 80th anniversary of the Dark Knight, and we wanted to do something extra special for fans all around the world for Batman Day,” explains Jim Lee, DC Chief Creative Officer and Publisher. “I can’t imagine anything bigger than letting the legions of Fortnite players take on the cowl and enter the world of Gotham City via Tilted Towers! Epic Games has really outdone themselves in bringing the world of Batman to Battle Royale!”

As of right now, the crossover is pretty robust and brimming with new content, but it looks like Epic Games has plans to add much more. In fact, a leaked upcoming item seems to suggest Joker may be coming to the battle royale game soon.

Fortnite is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional ports. Further, it’s unclear how long this crossover will last.

For more news, media, and information on the popular free-to-play game, be sure to check out all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here. And, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two with your thoughts. Do you agree with Jim Lee? Did Epic Games knock it out of the park with this new crossover?