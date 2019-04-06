‘Fortnite’ Leak Suggests New Wacky Customization Options Are Coming

When it comes to customization options that you actually would want to spend real money on: nobody is doing it better than Fortnite. In the world’s most popular game, there’s a ton of customization options: skins, backbling, pets, gliders, harvesting tools, and much more. Some fans have actually complained there’s too much now, and preferred more of the vanilla experience. And if that’s you, then you’re not going to like this new leak, because it looks like a ton more customization options are coming to the game, including some pretty wacky ones.

Dataming the game’s latest update, Fortnite leaker HypeX discovered some files that seem to suggest Epic Games has a large swath of customization options coming in the future, including Battle Bus customization that will presumably allow players to put skins and more on their game’s Battle Bus.

In addition to Battle Bus customization, it looks like Hats, Taunts, Victory Poses, and Calling Card options are also coming to the game. Calling Cards specifically will be linked to Challenges, allowing players to earn different ones depending on what challenges they complete. In other words, inject another incentive for players to come back to the game every week and knock Challenges out.

Victory Poses suggests that post-game will soon look differently, and perhaps look something similar to what Apex Legends does. And this will be a good addition as long as there is ample time to unload every bullet you have into the sky first.

Of course, all of this should be taken with a grain of salt. Datamining leaks are normally pretty reliable, but sometimes they never amount to anything. Further, who knows what the timetable is for any of this. In other words, it could be awhile before we see any of this.

Fortnite is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. For more news, media, and information on the popular battle royale game, be sure to take a gander at all of our previous coverage of it by clicking right here.

