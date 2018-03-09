Fortnite Battle Royale Making the Move To Mobile, Invite Event Happening Next Week

Okay, so there are a ton of people that absolutely love Fortnite on consoles and PC…so what’s the next logical step? Why, expanding to a new audience on the mobile front, obviously.

Epic Games has announced that Fortnite Battle Royale will be making its way to phones and tables, across both iOS and Android. Now, keep in mind that’s just for Battle Royale, and not the full game. But for some players, that will be more than enough.

“Fortnite is the same 100-player game you know from PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Mac,” the company noted in its press statement. “Same gameplay, same map, same content, same weekly updates.” So it sounds like it’ll be pretty close in experience – save for touch-screen controls. (There might be Gamepad support, though.)

What’s more, Epic is already taking mobile sign-ups for the game, starting this Monday for a special Invite Event on iOS. Details should be available soon on the Fortnite page, though the company noted that you’ll need to be updated to iOS 11, and have an iPhone 6S/6E, iPad Mini 4, iPad Pro, iPad Air 2 or an iPad 2017 device.

“In partnership with our friends at Sony, Fortnite Battle Royale will support Cross Play and Cross Progression between PlayStation 4, PC, Mac, iOS and eventually Android,” the company noted. “This means players across devices can squad up with friends and play together.

“We believe this is the future of games. The same game on all platforms. Console quality graphics and action. Play when you want, where you want.”

It’s unknown if the game will follow the same free-to-play structure as the current console and PC versions, but it sounds like that will be the case.

Regarding the beta, interested parties can go to the site above starting on Monday to take part in the beta. “Email invites will start rolling out soon thereafter. When you are invited, you will receive an email with a link to download the game from the App Store. If you don’t receive an invite right away, don’t worry. We’ll be adding more players regularly over the coming months.”

And now, the kicker – you can invite others! “Players who receive invites from Epic will also get friend invite codes to share with others.” Granted, they’ll need strong Apple devices too, but they can squad up with you with ease.

The game will release sometime this year, and Epic concluded with “See you on the Battle Bus.” You can bet we will.

Fortnite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.