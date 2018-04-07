Fortnite: There’s a Petition to Ban the “Brainwashing” Battle Royale Title, Original Petitioner Changes Mind

It seems lately that people can’t go anywhere without either hearing about Epic Games’ Fortnite or the ever popular PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds. While both titles continue to break records and excite players, apparently not everyone is happy with this trend. Or at least … not at first. Bear with us.

According to the Washington Post, there’s a petition on Change.org calling for the Fortnite game to be banned. The petition continues to gain traction, citing reasons like “it’s taking over our boyfriends lives and brainwashing them.” The “get ride of Fortnite” petition continues to acquire signatures prompting the creator to update the description retracting the initial claim:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Okay, so I see this blew up. It was originally made as a joke and initially I hated Fortnite but I started playing it and it’s actually fun. But I see how the game can take away from family time and it is a problem in that sense and I see how mothers get annoyed.”

It’s clear from the post in its original format that the petitioner has to be like twelve years old. The grammar was atrocious and the overall tone was just … inexperienced. It just goes to show how you can pretty much make a petition for anything, even if you want to “take backsies” later. At the time this article was written, the latest entry into Change.org’s database has accrued more than 820 signatures.

In other Fortnite news, have you had a chance to check out the Week 7 Challenges with the gnomes yet? You can check out our full guide on where to find those little guys here, with a breakdown on how to get in on the Battle Pass action below:

100 tiers, 100 rewards. The more you play, the more you unlock. Level up faster and do it on your own schedule. Weekly Challenges give you the flexibility to make progress whenever you can play. Availble for 950 V-Bucks.

There’s also the Battle Bundle that includes access to the Battle Pass and instantly unlocks your next 25 tiers, all at a 40% discount.

Play to level up your Battle Pass, unlocking up to 100 rewards worth over 22,000 V-Bucks (typically takes 75 to 150 hours of play). That’s 30 more items than last season!

Want it all faster? You can buy up to 100 tiers, each for 150 V-Bucks!