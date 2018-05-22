Fortnite: Battle Royale Week 4 Challenge Guide

Week 4 challenges are here for hardcore Fortnite players and Epic Games has certainly switched it up a bit! From braving the center of not one but THREE storm circles, to finding that hidden space between an ice cream truck, this week’s challenges offer yet another reason to get back in the game and fight for that Victory Royale!

For this week’s challenges, here’s what you need to know:

Deal damage with Assault Rifles to opponents (1,000)

Search Chests in Wailing Woods (7)

Search 7 Ammo Boxes in a single match (7)

Visit the center of different Storm Circles in a single match (3)

Search between a Bench, Ice Cream Truck, and a Helicopter (1) ( HARD )

) Trap Eliminations (1) ( HARD )

) Eliminate opponents in Snobby Shores (3) (HARD)

The ‘Search between a bench, ice cream truck, and helicopter’ challenge is pretty easy to do once you know where to look. We circled a part of the map where you can find this Battle Star in our guide right here.

The three circles one poses much more of a challenge. We’ve listed out our tips and tricks for that particular challenge right here in addition to a few personal tips from us here as a fellow player.

If you’re in a squad, keep each other alive. If you’re solo, I’d recommend making sure what’s in your inventory is what you’re comfortable with before taking this challenge on. You’re going to run into a fire fight, so having the right tools and building resources could mean the key to your survival.

My tip is to land on an unnamed part of the map and skirt the sides to make it to your location. There will be a lot of cut throat players going right for the middle, which is fine! But if that’s not your play style, a little more strategy wouldn’t go amiss.

There are 9 circles total in the game, giving 9 different opportunities to score this Battle Star. On that note, however, it is wiser to not wait until the end of the match to try to accomplish this. As the timer ticks down, so does the circle size. The smaller the circle, the more dangerous it gets. If you want to complete this challenge by not dying, then time management will be a huge asset.

Fortnite is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and iOS devices. The game is expected to also become available for Android users in the near future, though an exact release date has yet to be revealed.