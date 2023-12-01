Fortnite Battle Pass Leak Reveals Peter Griffin and Solid Snake Skins

Fortnite players will apparently see Peter Griffin from Family Guy and Solid Snake from the Metal Gear Solid games in the next game's next battle pass, according to a new leak. The leak in question which surfaced this week consisted of key art for Chapter 5 Season 1 which is seemingly called "Underground." In that artwork, we see a collection of different cosmetics that'll be included in the next season similar to teases shared for past battle passes with both Peter and Snake shown there among other characters.

Longtime Fortnite players will know that the possibility of the game getting a Family Guy crossover has been a rumor for quite awhile now with reports from earlier in the year suggesting that the crossover was still in the works. If the leak turns out to be accurate and the Peter Griffin skin is actually added next season, the Chapter 5 Season 1 battle pass will finally deliver on all those rumors.

The leak that's been circulated on social media this morning appears to have come from the Xbox console's menus. Fortnite insider ShiinaBR shared an image credited to Twitter user MGA_Lani which showed the typical framing of battle pass skins that we should see next season.

It's too early to say how these skins will be unlocked, however. Sometimes they're unlocked through normal battle pass progression, and other times, licensed skins like these are released at fixed points in a season with quests associated with each one to give players an extra set of challenges before they're unlocked.

What's in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1?

Outside of these new skins, what's going to be in the new season of Fortnite? Epic Games has previously teased this as a major turning point for the game, and from the leaks that we've seen so far, it's looking like that'll be the case. Leaks for the next season of Fortnite have been plentiful with insiders sharing details already about things like rumored racing and rhythm modes as well as the arrival of the long-awaited Lego collab.

But before we get to any of that, Fortnite players have one major event to look forward to: The Big Bang. This is meant to be the event that'll end not only the current season but the current Chapter, too, with the Chapter-ending events typically a much bigger to-do than the normal transitions between seasons.

The highlight of this Chapter's final event is the Eminem concert that Epic Games has been teasing periodically on social media. The Big Bang event is scheduled to start on December 2nd, Epic Games has said, with players able to tune in then to see the Eminem concert and whatever else transpires to get us to the next season of Fortnite. Skins, emotes, and more pertaining to the Eminem crossover are already in the game for players to grab before the concert itself.