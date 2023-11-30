Fortnite Big Bang Event and Eminem Concert: How to Watch and What to Expect

Fortnite is in the middle of its Season OG event, which has taken players back to older versions of the map to relive some of the best times in the game's long history. However, the season is quickly nearing its end, which means that fans are always looking to what's coming next. While we don't know exactly what the next Chapter of Fortnite will bring, we do know a few key details about what's up next. One of those things is the Big Bang event, which developer Epic Games has directly referenced. We know that the will feature a performance from an in-game version of Eminem, and the team has officially announced when it's coming and what more players can expect when it gets here.

The Fortnite developers officially announced the Big Bang event last week with a few teasers. As you can see below, it's a short clip of a rocket taking off into space. While Epic is holding back several details about the event we do know a few things. Obviously, one thing that's been confirmed is that the Eminem crossover will be involved. That was leaked recently and then confirmed by Epic Games. That said, there's also the often-rumored Lego collaboration. Some players are speculating that this rocket is going to open up a new multiverse for Fortnite, paving the way from a storyline explanation for the famous blocks to come to the battle royale.

You'll want to take all of that with a grain of salt. We don't know anything official from Epic just yet, but the event is just a few days away. Hopefully, we'll start to learn more about what's coming to the Big Bang event. For now, we'll have to rely on leakers to give us an idea about the future of Fortnite.

How to Join the Big Bang Event in Fortnite

✅ Unforgettable event

✅ Evolving all things as you know them

✅ Memorable reveal toward the end



December 2, 2023. 2pm ET. pic.twitter.com/xAhMKtmwiG — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) November 21, 2023

As mentioned, the Big Bang event is coming very soon. It'll kick off on December 2 at 2 PM ET. Downtime ahead of the event starts at 11:30 PM ET, so get everything you're working on finished before then. You'll also be able to hop into Discover 30 minutes before the event launches if you want to get your outfit sorted beforehand. The Big Bang supports parties of up to four players, making it easy for you to jump in with some buddies. Plus, if you attend the event, you'll get The Big Bang Loading Screen to use whenever you want.

Please welcome to the stage: the only person to make a rhyme with 'orange' pic.twitter.com/8yAKGw0Tbe — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) November 30, 2023

Because Eminem is a big part of the event, players will be able to purchase three related outfits starting November 29. Plus, if you already own the Marshall Never More outfit, you'll get the Marshall Magma style for the outfit for attending the event. This gives Eminem's skin red eyes and volcanic veins all over his body.

Fortnite is available now on PlayStation, Switch, mobile, Xbox, and PC.