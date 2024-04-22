Billie Eilish Is Joining Fortnite for Season 3 of Fortnite Festival

Following the likes of The Weeknd and Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish is set to be the next pop superstar joining Fortnite. Since the release of Fortnite Festival Season 1 at the end of 2023, the new rhythm-based game mode has added a "Headliner" for each season. With Season 3 of Fortnite Festival now set to begin in the coming day, Epic Games has confirmed that Eilish will be the headliner for this next wave of content.

On social media today, Epic Games began dropping the first teases of Billie Eilish joining Fortnite. Eilish herself then took to her own account and shared an initial glimpse of her character model in the game. The Fortnite version of Eilish sees her donning an all-green look from head to toe, which resembles her appearance at her own concert. She also comes rocking her "Ghost Green" Air Jordan sneakers, which were released back in 2021.

Alongside this confirmation of Billie Eilish in Fortnite Festival, Epic Games announced the tracks from her catalog that will also be coming to the game. Specifically, Season 3 of Fortnite Festival will feature "All the Good Girls Go to Hell", "Happier Than Ever", "Oxytocin", and "Therefore I Am". These songs happen to join "Bad Guy", which has already been playable in Fortnite Festival as a Jam Track for quite some time.

If previous seasons of Fortnite Festival are anything to go by, there should be one additional skin for Billie Eilish in Fortnite alongside this all-green model. Both The Weeknd and Lady Gaga received two looks each when they came to Fortnite. The first such skin is available for all players to purchase in Fortnite's Item Shop, while the second is then only earned by maxing out the "Festival Pass" for Fortnite Festival. Epic Games should share more information on this additional look for Eilish in the coming day on April 23, which is also when she'll be joining the game.

How do you feel about Billie Eilish being the new headliner for Fortnite Festival Season 3? And are you planning to pick up her character skin for yourself once it drops in the Item Shop?