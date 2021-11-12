Fortnite x Boba Fett First Look Revealed Alongside Release Date

Fortnite just gave fans a wild look at the Boba Fett skin headed for the massively-popular game. Epic Games has been none too shy about media crossovers and this one will kick off on Christmas Eve. In fact, they’ve completely leaned into incorporating elements from the galaxy far, far away. With The Book of Boba Fett just a few short weeks away, Fortnite fans can run across the map as the legendary bounty hunter. The model looks just like the wild image from the last episode of The Mandalorian when Disney+ revealed plans for the new series. People are going to be excited to crowd in and see what all this new fuss is about. Check it out for yourself down below.

Star Wars has been no stranger to the Epic Games crossover universe. Earlier this year, Fortnite debuted a mode based on The Mandalorian. Mando’s Bounty ended up being a big hit for players looking for a little something different around the island. Hunting people down and trying to get that Beskar Umbrella was a lot of fun. You have to imagine that the company has something similar planned for the legendary bounty hunter.

Director Robert Rodriguez said in a recent interview, “I can’t say anything about that, sworn to silence. I can say I’m working on it and I can tell you it’s gonna blow your mind,” the director teased. “You saw him arrive in my episode of The Mandalorian, that was nothing. That was nothing. I can talk it up all I want because I know it’s gonna deliver, I know it’s gonna over-deliver.”

Disney released a synopsis of The Book of Boba Fett.

“The Book of Boba Fett,” a thrilling Star Wars adventure teased in a surprise end-credit sequence following the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian, finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.”

“The Book of Boba Fett stars Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen. Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson are the executive producers. Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck serve as co-executive producers, with John Bartnicki producing and John Hampian as co-producer.”

Are you excited for Boba Fett in Fortnite? Let us know down in the comments!