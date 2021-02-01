Fortnite: New Update Teased With Mandalorian Video

✖

Fortnite developer Epic Games appears to be teasing a new update or event of some kind with a new teaser video featuring the popular free-to-play video game's The Mandalorian skin. In the video, The Mandalorian himself appears to be contacted by one of Fortnite's regular skins with a job of some sort. It is unclear exactly what that might entail, but the teaser came with a promise of more information soon, so we likely don't have all that long to wait.

In case you somehow weren't aware, the latest season of Fortnite includes a skin based on The Mandalorian Star Wars Disney+ show's eponymous character. The whole season revolves around various bounty hunters and bounties joining the game, including several different crossovers like Predator and Terminator, just to name a few. But given that both The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda are both present in the video game already, there's no telling what sort of Star Wars content -- if any -- might be coming in the near future or if it's related at all.

Got a job for you. More info coming soon. pic.twitter.com/PaEx75lhCK — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) February 1, 2021

Fortnite is in the midst of Chapter 2 - Season 5 after a world-shaking Galactus live event at the end of the last season. The game itself is currently available on most major platforms, but the iOS version, specifically, has hit a snag after Epic Games intentionally set off a chain of events that caused it to be removed from the App Store. The legal fight over that decision is ongoing, but the short version is: nobody's playing Chapter 2 - Season 5 on an iPhone right now. Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 is currently ongoing on the other platforms, however. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Fortnite right here.

