Fortnite Update Adds Mandalorian Limited-Time Mode

Fortnite’s current season has been all about adding great hunters, warriors, and everyone in between from different acclaimed franchises, but Star Wars’ The Mandalorian has been a big selling point throughout the season. It makes sense then that Epic Games would continue capitalizing on its intergalactic guest by adding a new limited-time mode as part of the latest update. The new addition is called “Mando’s Bounty LTM,” and it tasks players with eliminating their bounties in exchange for a unique cosmetic if you’re able to win a match.

Following a teaser from Monday that hinted at more Mandalorian content, Epic Games shared a trailer for the Mando’s Bounty LTM to introduce players to the concept. It’s a familiar setup for a game mode where players are assigned targets and get points for eliminating them, though this mode’s been reskinned with a Star Wars theme that includes the new Kit’s Cantina point of interest for players to visit and the Beskar Umbrella to be earned.

Here's the job: land on the Island, eliminate your target, collect your credits and get out. But watch out, The Mandalorian has his eye on you. Make it out on top and there's even a Beskar Umbrella in it for you. More info about the job here: https://t.co/IThpjZgOd8 pic.twitter.com/cVAQW400eG — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) February 2, 2021

“Playing Solo or with others, collect galactic credits by eliminating the target on your Bounty Puck or any opponent you see,” Epic Games said about the Mando’s Bounty LTM. “The first to reach the credit goal wins the match (assuming they can prove themselves against Mando first, of course). All players start out with three lives. This is the way.”

There’s an AI element to the LTM as well. Within the mode, Hunters will target all human players to add another threat to contend with, but the reward for taking them out in return is worth the fight. They carry credits which you’ll need to win the mode as well as weapons you can acquire to assist you in your fights.

If you’re able to win a match in the Mando’s Bounty LTM, you’ll get the Beskar Umbrella for free.

“There’s more than just one Victory Umbrella this Season,” Epic Games continued. “As mentioned earlier, for getting a Victory Royale in Mando’s Bounty, you’ll unlock the commemorative Beskar Umbrella. Forged by the ancestral artisans of its alloy metal, this Umbrella bears the signet of a clan of two.”

Fortnite’s Mando’s Bounty LTM is live from now until February 9th.