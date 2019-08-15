Gaming

Fortnite Responds To #RemoveTheMech Campaign, Fans Erupt in Anger

Today, Epic Games addressed the ongoing #RemoveTheMech Fortnite social media campaign that fans […]

Today, Epic Games addressed the ongoing #RemoveTheMech Fortnite social media campaign that fans started to collectively voice their displeasure with the B.R.U.T.E, a giant mech added to the game with Season 10. As you will know, since Season 10, fans have been demanding Epic Games remove the mech from the game, but it hasn’t. It did nerf the B.R.U.T.E at one point, but for many fans this wasn’t enough. As a result, the campaign and backlash grew stronger, and because of this, Epic Games presumably felt the need to address it. That said, its response doesn’t seem to be what fans are looking for.

“We’ve heard the frequent discussions (#RemoveTheMech) about the B.R.U.T.E., and decided this would be a good opportunity to explain the Fortnite philosophy,” reads the response. “The mission of Fortnite is to bring players of all skill levels together to have a fun experience where anyone can win. For example – everyone having a shot at that first elimination or Victory Royale moment and the satisfying feeling that comes with it. Right now, we know there are players out there who have never had that opportunity.”

Epic Games continued:

“Another part of the mission is to provide spectacle and entertainment when playing Fortnite. Bringing these moments to the game every week means there is always a new way to enjoy and experience the game.”

According to Epic Games, since the mech was added, it has seen players with typically lower eliminations get more. Meanwhile, seasoned players haven’t been impacted.

“B.R.U.T.E. encounters should feel like a unique engagement and not be the dominant experience during a game,” added Epic Games. “We made adjustments to the B.R.U.T.E within Arena, in line with that goal. Specifically for Arena we made the change to spawn rate in order to reduce late-game encounters. This is due to a higher number of players surviving to those circles compared to non-Arena modes. We’re happy with the results and the below graphs represent the current state of B.R.U.T.E. eliminations across both Arena and core modes.”

“We regularly have and will continue to release content that shakes up gameplay in Fortnite in unexpected ways,” concludes the response. “And we’re committed to providing a constantly evolving, entertaining and fun experience to all players.”

As you would expect, this response didn’t go over well. In fact, the response seems to have fans more angry than before it was made.

