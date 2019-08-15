Fortnite Responds To #RemoveTheMech Campaign, Fans Erupt in Anger

Today, Epic Games addressed the ongoing #RemoveTheMech Fortnite social media campaign that fans started to collectively voice their displeasure with the B.R.U.T.E, a giant mech added to the game with Season 10. As you will know, since Season 10, fans have been demanding Epic Games remove the mech from the game, but it hasn’t. It did nerf the B.R.U.T.E at one point, but for many fans this wasn’t enough. As a result, the campaign and backlash grew stronger, and because of this, Epic Games presumably felt the need to address it. That said, its response doesn’t seem to be what fans are looking for.

“We’ve heard the frequent discussions (#RemoveTheMech) about the B.R.U.T.E., and decided this would be a good opportunity to explain the Fortnite philosophy,” reads the response. “The mission of Fortnite is to bring players of all skill levels together to have a fun experience where anyone can win. For example – everyone having a shot at that first elimination or Victory Royale moment and the satisfying feeling that comes with it. Right now, we know there are players out there who have never had that opportunity.”

Epic Games continued:

“Another part of the mission is to provide spectacle and entertainment when playing Fortnite. Bringing these moments to the game every week means there is always a new way to enjoy and experience the game.”

According to Epic Games, since the mech was added, it has seen players with typically lower eliminations get more. Meanwhile, seasoned players haven’t been impacted.

“B.R.U.T.E. encounters should feel like a unique engagement and not be the dominant experience during a game,” added Epic Games. “We made adjustments to the B.R.U.T.E within Arena, in line with that goal. Specifically for Arena we made the change to spawn rate in order to reduce late-game encounters. This is due to a higher number of players surviving to those circles compared to non-Arena modes. We’re happy with the results and the below graphs represent the current state of B.R.U.T.E. eliminations across both Arena and core modes.”

“We regularly have and will continue to release content that shakes up gameplay in Fortnite in unexpected ways,” concludes the response. “And we’re committed to providing a constantly evolving, entertaining and fun experience to all players.”

As you would expect, this response didn’t go over well. In fact, the response seems to have fans more angry than before it was made.

This made me genuinely angry. Your team is full of morons. Percentage of kills means ZERO when there’s no fucking counter to the addition. Do you guys fucking hire 9 year olds to make your decisions? — Zenkai (@realZenkai) August 15, 2019

That average BRUTE elimination statistic is disgusting. If bad players want to kill good players then they have to earn it. They have to improve and struggle like everyone else did. Instead you give them a brainless robot that can one shot whatever it sees. Absolute garbage post. — Jerian (@itsJerian) August 15, 2019

I don’t even know what to say anymore. Such a shame. — cbass (@FaZeCBass) August 15, 2019

Hey Fortnite, please remove the transformer robots AKA “Mechs” from the game. We all make mistakes… We’ve all been there. It’s ok, and it’s not too late to fix this. Please for the love of God take them out. Please Fortnite. Take them out. Please. Like if you agree — Los 🍇 (@LosPollosTV) August 15, 2019

HORRIBLE GRAPH.

Why don’t you show us the % builds broken// Material wasted // Damage dealt to players when used per BRUTE? 🤡 — FNATIC MOTOR (@FNATIC_MOTOR) August 15, 2019

You make the unintelligent look smart. — Avery (@Avxry) August 15, 2019

You don’t get it, your game is not casual anymore and never will be. That’s why you have modes like Team Rumble for the inexperienced players to practice and get better. You don’t just throw a overpowered robot into the game hoping bad players will get good. #removethemech — LG Nicks (@Nicks) August 15, 2019

This is the biggest F you to the whole community… LAMOOOOOOO — LG Randumb (@Randumb) August 15, 2019