This Fortnite Bot Has Some Serious Moves

Of all the changes that have come to Fortnite since the black hole swallowed everything only to reveal Chapter 2 – Season 1 days later, the introduction of bots (which had been announced prior to the whole end of the digital world) may well be one of the most fundamental and, sometimes, controversial. While they’re not the most stellar opponents, sometimes they can surprise players, and even pull off wild and unexpected moves when folks are least expecting it. Case in point? A recent video showcasing Matrix-like moves from a bot in order to dodge a shot.

In the video uploaded to Reddit by user zombieloverplays, which you can check out below, one unlucky Fortnite Chapter 2 player appears to have gotten the drop on an unsuspecting bot only to learn that said bot is completely and totally aware of the player’s shenanigans. As you can see, the player carefully takes aim for a headshot on what appears to be a bot standing still. But the moment they fire, the bot turns around and immediately builds a wall, effortlessly reflecting the shot.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After the shot, the bot appears to dive for cover. In general, Fortnite Chapter 2‘s bots aren’t exactly known for their smarts. The first drop in the new version of Fortnite appears to be absolutely filled to the brim with them, with many players noting just how easy it is for them to secure a victory on the new map the first time they drop in. So to see one basically pull off some kind of magic trick is amusing, to say the least.

What do you think of the bot’s reaction speed here? Is it something straight out of The Matrix? Have you had any similarly wild situations occur with bots in the new version of the game? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Fortnite Chapter 2 is now available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and mobile devices. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game’s latest update right here.