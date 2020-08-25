She-Hulk Skin Leaked for Fortnite's New Season

✖

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 is expected to release later this week, and it will apparently bring with it a lot of Marvel-related content, including a She-Hulk skin. The character's presence in the game was discovered by Fortnite leakers @StonewallTabor and @Merl. A number of Marvel skins and tie-ins have appeared in the game over the years, most recently in the form of Deadpool and X-Force. While characters related to Thor were expected to appear in Season 4, She-Hulk is certainly a welcome surprise. At the very least, it should introduce a new set of fans to the character!

'She-Hulk' will also be a skin in Season 4 [via: @StonewallTabor & @Merl] — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 25, 2020

For the uninitiated, She-Hulk is Jennifer Walters, the cousin of Bruce Banner. Walters gained her powers after a blood transfusion from her cousin turned her into She-Hulk. While the Hulk's mental state is frequently depicted as child-like, most incarnations of She-Hulk have the character maintaining her normal level of intelligence. As a result, the character has been known to be a better team player than the Hulk; the character temporarily replaced the Thing in the Fantastic Four and is currently a member of the Avengers.

In addition to She-Hulk, recent leaks for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 have hinted at skins based on the X-Men and the Guardians of the Galaxy. Thor's hammer Mjolnir can also be found in the game, at the moment. The current season has also given players the opportunity to obtain skins based on Aquaman and Black Manta. As a result, Fortnite has given fans the closest thing to date to a crossover between Marvel and DC characters in a video game!

Until Epic Games announces anything official, fans should take the news of She-Hulk's inclusion with a grain of salt. Fortunately, Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 is expected to debut later this week, so fans shouldn't have to wait much longer to see what Marvel content makes the cut!

Fortnite is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS, and Android. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

What do you think about She-Hulk appearing in Fortnite? Are you excited to see which other Marvel characters will appear in Chapter 2 Season 4? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.