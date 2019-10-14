Fortnite Chapter 2 Battle Pass Trailer Makes Its Way Online

It would appear that the Battle Pass trailer for Fortnite‘s new season has appeared online ahead of a official release, and it seemingly confirms a whole slew of details about whatever it is that’s going on behind the scenes at the moment. That includes, but is not limited to, several teases of upcoming content like boats. Oh, and — if real — it sure seems like Fortnite Chapter 2 is actually real, and this will be a new Season 1.

The leaked trailer, which you can check out below, doesn’t show off anything too unexpected. If you’ve been following along with the leaks and teases and tidbits of information so far, it won’t shock you. But it does seem to confirm the lighthouse, boats, possible a new map, and a whole bunch of odds and ends about the upcoming Battle Pass. There’s also the brief popup that confirms (again, if real) that this is the first season in an entirely new version of Fortnite.

If you missed it: Here’s the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 1 Battle Pass Trailer pic.twitter.com/YlU8HkWScO — Fortnite News (@FortniteINTEL) October 14, 2019

Given that the prevailing theory is that the game will return to service early tomorrow morning, folks shouldn’t have to wait too long to see what’s what. If the Battle Pass trailer is legit, it looks like it’ll just be more Fortnite, which is basically all anyone wanted anyone. Just, potentially on a new map.

You can check out a broadcasted version of Fortnite‘s end of the world, starring popular streamer Benjamin “DrLupo” Lupo, below to see exactly what went down before the black hole that seemingly exists now. As previously mentioned, this also happens to be the only tweet on Fortnite‘s Twitter page, as of writing.

In the video, DrLupo can be seen watching as the whole thing goes down from a properly high vantage point. After a missile takes off and slams into the sky, several different missiles begin streaming in from what appears to be multiple rifts, and they ultimately converge to redirect a meteor before it slams into the ground. But that redirect only seems to make things worse.

The meteor reappears at the top of the sky to come crashing down into a weird bubble. When it ultimately penetrates the bubble, which seems to take some doing, it looks as if the entire world couldn’t take the hit and some kind of black hole singularity forms there, sucking in everyone and every single thing. As of writing, that is the current state of Fortnite: there’s a weird black hole, and Epic Games is broadcasting it everywhere. Who even knows what comes next.

Fortnite is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, Mac, and most mobile devices, though it is still down following the in-game event. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the video game right here.