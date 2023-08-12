First Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 Teaser Surfaces Online

By Tanner Dedmon

With Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 presumably just a couple of weeks away now, it seems we may have gotten our first teaser for the new season thanks to a cryptic mailer sent by Epic Games to a Fortnite player. The teaser in question appears to have something to do with a moon, and given how little there is to go off of right now in terms of what's coming in Season 4, it's kicked off all kinds of theories about what's to come. 

Fortnite player and content creator Sharshock shared an image of the special package that he got from Epic Games this week to show off the "Bloodmoon poster" and a note that came with it. The note said in part "Kouji Datura," and it's already been pointed out by others online that a datura is type of plant that's sometimes referred to as a "moonflower," too, which ties back into the blood moon poster the Fortnite player received.

Given the cryptic nature of the teaser, that's about all that can be deciphered from the package itself, but some previous leaks and datamining efforts perhaps will give us better ideas of what's coming in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4. Fortnite leaker FortTory said previously that Epic Games was working on some kind of "Vampire Boss," and based on what was included in Sharshock's teaser, it's not a stretch to imagine that a Vampire Boss could work hand-in-hand with some kind of blood moon theme. It's also worth noting that the moon in question isn't a full one and instead seems to be the midst of some degree of an eclipse, so it could be that that plays a part in the transition to the next season as well.

As for the hard evidence related to Chapter 4 Season 4 (or as hard evidence as datamines can provide), it's expected that the first  official, public teaser for the new season will be shared on August 21st. That's a Monday, so if previous seasons are any indication of what's to come, we'll likely see several days of teasers leading up to August 25th which is when the downtime for the new season is expected to begin.

