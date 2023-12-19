New Rumors Hint at Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2's Theme

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 kicked off earlier this month, giving fans a brand-new map and tons of content to play through. That includes three new game modes, letting players take part in everything from racing to a music rhythm game, all within the confines of the ever-expanding Fortnite multiverse. However, some players continue to look toward the future, most notably the many leakers who cover Fortnite and all of its happenings. While Chapter 5 Season 1 isn't scheduled to end until March 8, 2024, leakers have already begun gathering hints about what's coming next, and the latest report claims to know what Season 2's theme is going to be when Fortnite makes its big transition.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Rumored Theme

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 is speculated to be Greek Mythology themed because of these hints. [VIA @FNChiefAko & @Wensoing]



This rumor comes from Hypex on Twitter. Over the past several years, Hypex has proven to be one of the most prolific and consistent Fortnite leakers in the business. That doesn't mean the rumored theme is locked in, but it does mean that you can place some significance in what Hypex is saying in this rumor.

Supposedly, Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2's theme is going to center around Greek mythology. Hypex says they've heard from other leakers (FNChiefAko and Wensoing) that the new map's art style includes several callbacks to famous Greek myths and is codenamed Aiga, which means Goat in Greek.

On top of that, a recent survey included several skins that were seemingly themed around different Greek myths. That includes Greek Gods like Ares, Athena, Hermes, and Artemis, among others. Finally, Hypex claims that one of the Season 2 bosses will spawn via lightning strike, which could be a hint at Zeus, the Greek God of Thunder.

Again, you'll want to take all of this with a hefty grain of salt. Things and dates can always change in Fortnite. Remember that we heard rumors about a Lego crossover for nearly a year before Epic Games unveiled the new game mode in December. They could easily change plans and move the Greek-themed items around based on how things go in development, but as of this writing, this seems to be the most likely outcome for Chapter 5 Season 2. Unfortunately, we'll have to wait a few more months before getting any kind of confirmation from Epic.

What's Coming Next in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1?

As expected, Epic Games is currently giving out all kinds of free content to celebrate the holiday season. We'll likely continue to get more of that content over the next few weeks. It's also worth noting that the team is set to drop a new gameplay update on December 19, which will make several key changes to player movement.

We don't know exactly what that update will look like yet, but it should get things more in line with player expectations and desires. Unlike the Season 2 theme, we only have to wait a few more hours at the time of this writing. Here's hoping it's exactly what players want, and Epic doesn't have to wrap around and re-address the gameplay with a second patch.

Fortnite is available now on PlayStation, Switch, mobile, Xbox, and PC platforms.