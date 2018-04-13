Fortnite: New Cipher Outfit and Cutting Edge Pickaxe Now Available

Earlier this month there was a leak showcasing 14 new cosmetic items that were datamined, including the Cipher outfit. Though the rest remain a mystery as far as when they’ll appear in the shop, the Cipher outfit and the Cutting Edge pickaxe are now available!

The slick Cipher outfit is available now for 1,200 V-bucks, while the Cutting Edge pickaxe is available for 800 V-Bucks. The team over at Epic Games is also granting players free in-game items right now as an apology for all of the server issues that went down this week. To see what you’ve got in store, check out our previous coverage here.

Fortnite is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC, while the mobile version is available for iOS players. The portable title will be making its way onto Android devices as well, though we don’t have an exact date as to when currently. Rest assured, that infamous “soon” was slapped on there.

In the meantime, check out the humongous patch right here to check out what’s new for both Battle Royale and Save the World. You can even see the Port-a-Fort in action, as well as a look at the new cyberpunk-inspired heroes joining the roster. Like we said, it was a pretty sweet update! You can also see the mini-patch notes below for the hotfix that went live today:

Save the World Bug Fixes:

‘Building Edit’ hotkey can be bound to keys other than ‘G’

We’re changing the Mini-Boss Mission Alerts for Canny and Twine back to their pre v3.5 state.

‘Repair the Shelter’ objective now activates when you interact with the control panel rather than be based on proximity to the objective.

Granted all players two free Spring Llamas (can be found in the Loot tab). We’ve changed the way we convert event tickets. Players get 1 event Llama per 1000 tickets and 1 Llama for any tickets left over. (Example) If you have 5 tickets left at the end of the event, you still get 1 free event Llama.



Battle Royale Bug Fixes: