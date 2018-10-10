‘Fortnite’ To Get David S. Pumpkins-Inspired Skin For Halloween

Quite a few new Fortnite cosmetic items leaked earlier this morning when the latest update went live and we must have been low on coffee because how on earth did we miss the David S. Pumpkins nod?!

For those that may not know, David S. Pumpkins (seen above) is a fictional character that made its debut on Saturday Night Live back in 2016 played by Tom Hanks. The “any questions” character instantly became a hit – and apparently with the folks over at Epic Games as well!

You can see the full list of cosmetic items that leaked earlier right here, which piggybacks off an earlier leak with the “Hay Man” skins, as well as the awesome new Skull Trooper challenges available to earn the Ghost Portal Back Bling! You can check out those for yourself right here, including the new Pickaxes and Gliders as well.

We’re sure even more cosmetic items will be found shortly and we honestly can’t wait to see how else this studio gets into the Halloween spirit! It’s looking great so far.

In addition to the new Disco LTM and Quad Rocket Launcher, here are a few other key details from the most recent patch:

Quad Launcher Fire up to four lobbed rockets in quick succession. Available in Epic and Legendary variants. 80/84 base damage per rocket. 300 unit explosion radius. Can be found in chests, Supply Drops, and Vending Machines.

The Port-a-Fortress has returned and can be looted in-game. Port-a-Fortress availability lowered from 2.43% to 1.83%.

Loot drop rate adjustments Decreased common Pistol drop chance from 5.8% to 5.47% Increased Epic Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle drop chance from 0.33% to 0.42% Decreased Rare Semi-Auto Sniper Rifle drop chance from 0.92% to 0.71% Increased Epic Heavy Sniper Rifle drop chance from 0.33% to 0.4% Increased Legendary Heavy Sniper Rifle drop chance from 0.07% to 0.13% Decreased Rare Grenade Launcher drop chance from 1.45% to 0.99% Increased Epic Rocket Launcher drop chance from 0.59% to 0.66% Increased Legendary Rocket Launcher drop chance from 0.08% to 0.21% Increased Epic Guided Missile drop chance from 0.11% to 0.2% Increased Legendary Guided Missile drop chance from 0.03% to 0.05%



Fortnite is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and mobile devices.

Fortnite is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and select Android devices! What do you think about all of the changes made to the world of Battle Royale? What other cosmetic themes would you like to see make their way into the game for the sixth season?

