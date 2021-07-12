Fortnite Introduces Two Major DC Villains in Batman Tie-In Comic

✖

The Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point comic miniseries came to a close last week, bringing the biggest crossover yet between the Fortnite and DC Comics universes to a head. Not only did the issue bring Batman and Catwoman's crusade on Fortnite Island to a close, but it teed up a surprising new continuation between the two properties. In the process, the final issue brought two fan-favorite DC Comics villains into the fold — both of whom fans have already campaigned to see join Fortnite itself. Spoilers for Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #6, from Donald Mustard, Christos Gage, Reilly Brown, Nelson DeCastro, John Kalisz, and Andworld Design below! Only look if you want to know!

The issue ended with Deathstroke (having escaped Fortnite Island and returned to DC's main Earth) meeting with an array of formidable villains. Not only did this include Doctor Sloane, a new character who is part of the Battle Pass in Fortnite's current Chapter 2 Season 7, but it included faces familiar to DC fans — Lex Luthor and The Batman Who Laughs. Sloane told Luthor he "delivered" on his end and that she will do the same, just as a rift opens up over Gotham City.

(Photo: DC Entertainment)

This ending seemed to hint that Sloane is now bringing characters from the Fortnite universe into the DC Comics one, or at least that some sort of alliance between the duo is still underway. Given how many DC Comics characters have already entered the fold of Fortnite, the question remains whether or not Lex Luthor or The Batman Who Laughs could join that list, and could be avatars that fans could ultimately purchase in the game.

"I believe that yeah, once the answers are revealed, that's out there," Zero Point writer Christos Gage revealed to reporters during a press event last month. "And I suspect that — I honestly have no idea, but I'm guessing that there will be. Gamers probably saw the recent cinematic between Agent Jones and The Foundation. There may be more like that, references to some of the secrets that Batman and his allies and enemies uncover. But I don't think it's gonna be a direct recap. I think that people who want to know the details or the answers should really pick up the book, because it'll all be in there. As I understand it, once the secrets are revealed, that's just now part of the Fortnite universe and how it'll be referenced going further. That's what I thought was so cool about this, is that it's not just for fun. It's not just like, 'Let's throw a Batman on Fortnite island and have them fight some Fortnite characters,' which would have been a lot of fun by itself. But we're actually revealing some really interesting stuff about how the entire world works."

