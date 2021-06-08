Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Battle Pass Includes Rick Sanchez and Superman

As of this morning, Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 has arrived, and it has brought with it a massive alien invasion. That's not all it has brought with it, however, as the new season's Battle Pass includes the likes of Rick Sanchez from Rick and Morty -- exactly as teased -- and DC Comics' Superman. This time around, the Battle Pass has a twist of sorts as Epic Games has brought Battle Stars back with a twist to allow for more directed customization. There are still certain items locked behind specific Battle Pass levels, but there's just a little more freedom than before.

The way it works should be familiar to anyone that's fiddled with the Battle Pass before. There are still tiers of rewards to unlock, but now they are pages of rewards rather than specific levels. The pages will include several different unlocks, each of which requires Battle Stars. Players can earn Battle Stars as they level up, five per level, and choose to spend them how they see fit. The catch is that skins like, for example, Rick Sanchez are on specific pages. In order to grab Rick, players will need to reach level 90 or claim a certain number of Battle Pass rewards in order to unlock Page 10, which the Rick Sanchez outfit is. His outfit then costs 9 Battle Stars itself.

Alien forces have invaded the Island while Doctor Slone leads the Imagined Order against them. Team up with Guggimon, Rick Sanchez, Kymera and more as the cosmic war rages. Jump into battle in #FortniteInvasion pic.twitter.com/BuuhnRNY3Q — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 8, 2021

As for the new Superman skin and other cosmetics, it would appear that the ability to use Battle Stars to grab Clark Kent and all his accouterments will begin on August 12th or thereabouts. It's unclear whether there will be some kind of associated quest like previous seasons included for special skins, but it would not be shocking if that were also a requirement.

As noted above, Fortnite itself is now in Chapter 2 - Season 7 as of today and is currently available on most major platforms, but the iOS version, specifically, has hit a snag after Epic Games intentionally set off a chain of events that caused it to be removed from the App Store. The legal fight over that decision is ongoing, but the short version is: nobody is playing Chapter 2 - Season 7 on an iPhone right now. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Fortnite right here.

What do you think of the new Fortnite season? Do any of the new Battle Pass skins interest you? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!