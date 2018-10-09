‘Fortnite’ Deep Freeze Bundle Revealed

Warner Bros. and Epic Games have just announced another new Fortnite bundle, a special edition phsyical retail version of the game, that will be releasing on November 16th!

According to Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, “The Fortnite: Deep Freeze Bundle will include the Fortnite Battle Royale game, and premium content, including the Frostbite Outfit, Cold Front Glider, Chill-Axe Pickaxe, Freezing Point Back Bling, and 1,000 V-Bucks, which can be used to purchase in-game items, such as outfits and the Premium Battle Pass. In Fortnite Battle Royale, players squad up and compete to be the last one standing in 100-player PvP, where they’ll build cover, battle opponents, and survive the longest to earn their victory.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fortnite is a game that you can’t seem to escape. Whether you’re into the popular online title or not is irrelevant, it’s everywhere. The wild surge in popularity began when Epic Games made their free-to-play Battle Royale debut alongside their pre-existing Save the World mode in an era where PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds reigned supreme. Despite being called a “copycat” upon its revelation, it quickly skyrocketed towards popularity, even dethroning PUBG itself, during its rise to fame.

Despite the rough reception, the free-to-play game quickly proved to players that it could stand on its own. Where PUBG relied on realism, part of Fortnite’s charm was that it really didn’t take itself too seriously, while still maintaining a challenging gameplay experience. From its cartoonish charm to its unique building mechanics, it was clear early on that this game was going to be a behemoth in the gaming scene.

Despite Fortnite’s Battle Royale mode only taking 2 months to create, their product offers an incredibly immersive experience that’s sole purpose is to have fun. With silly skins (come on, there are even dinosaur onesies) to even sillier game mechanics like the rideable rockets, the game overall is made up of tiny little pieces that make an enjoyable picture.

Fortnite is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS, and select Android players. Are you ready for a new week of challenges? Sound off with all of your thoughts regarding Fortnite and the Battle Pass challenges in the comment section below!

“Season 6 arrives in Battle Royale and brings new goodies with it! Uncover what’s in the new Battle Pass, explore an updated island with Pets, and become one with the shadows with a new consumable. Join in on the Cram Session mini-event in Save the World and learn more about a new enemy that has appeared from the Storm.”