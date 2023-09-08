Fortnite Boss Donald Mustard Retires from Epic Games

Donald Mustard, the Epic Games chief creative officer who helped shape Fortnite into the megahit it is today, is stepping down from his role at Epic Games. Mustard announced his decision to retire from the position of CCO and Epic Games overall this week in a lengthy Twitter post sharing his appreciation for the Fortnite community while reflecting on the time spent working on the game and at Epic Games and the gaming industry in general. It has not yet been announced who will be taking over Mustard's role now that he's departing Epic Games.

In his tweet, Mustard called his time at Epic Games "an incredible adventure" before saying his goodbyes. While most announcements like this from game developers indicate that they'll land somewhere else after leaving a role, Mustard has not suggested anything of the sort and instead suggested with his wording that he may be retiring entirely, though he wasn't explicit about his next steps.

Donald Mustard's Statement

Mustard's statement opened by looking back on his history with Epic Games prior to when Fortnite exploded to be the game that's already much larger than the battle royale and Save the World modes it started out as.

"I have enjoyed nearly 25 years in the game industry collaborating with some of the most talented people ever and I am so proud of what we have made together," he said. "From the ambitious Advent Rising, to the start of ChAIR where we created Undertow, Shadow Complex, and the Infinity Blade trilogy, to the honor of our tiny team becoming part of Epic, each new chapter allowed me to accomplish something new and original. I am especially proud of the opportunity I've had to help create and shape Fortnite."

He continued to say that the future of Fortnite is in "the best hands" and said that he's looking forward to experiencing what's next for the game alongside the community itself.

"I am humbled to have been a part of the team that every day tries to bring 'joy and delight' to the Fortnite community!" he said. "We love watching you experience every moment – leaping from the Battle Bus for the very first time, seeing the rocket crack open the sky, dancing with friends after a Victory Royale, being sucked into a black hole or being washed out to sea as The Island flipped over – and on and on! I can't wait to now share in the future of Fortnite as a player alongside all of you! The teams are in the best hands and they are working on huge, jaw dropping, amazing things!!!"

During his time atop Fortnite, Mustard was often credited for the overarching story Fortnite's season followed and was a figure looked to for indications as to what would come next for the game. Subtle updates on his Twitter location, banner, and other aspects of his social media accounts were often subject to scrutiny as players looked for teasers about seasonal themes, collabs, and more.