Fortnite May Soon Get a TMNT Collab According to Leakers

Fortnite has become a bastion for brands looking to collaborate with one of the biggest properties in gaming. In fact, the game sometimes feels more like a massive ad than its own video game with how many different things rotate through the item shop. With the launch of Chapter 4 Season, players have gotten access to skins for everything from Star Wars heroine Ahsoka Tano to TikTok's biggest star Khaby Lame, and the team at Epic isn't going to stop anytime soon. Some fans think Fortnite might even be hiding some clues right in front of our faces for the next crossover.

This latest rumor comes from a noted Fortnite leaker who goes by leaksxdefiant on Twitter. They have a pretty solid track record when it comes to leaks and this one, in particular, has been parroted by some of the bigger Fortnite leak accounts on Twitter. Leaksxdefiant is claiming that one of the next skin packs we'll see will be for the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. They don't have any concrete information, but some of the clues they've noticed do seem to line up very well.

Why Do Leakers Think TMNT Is Coming to Fortnite?

First, the codename is FungusNinja which simplifies to MutantNinja. While most codenames don't mean anything, they CAN. For example, PlotTwist ended up being Anakin.



There are several reasons leaksxdefiant and others on Twitter believe that the Turtles will be in Fortnite soon. The first is that a codename 'FungusNinja' (which the leakers say simplifies into MutantNinja) has recently popped up in the code. Sometimes these codes mean nothing, but the code for Anakin Skywalker was PlotTwist, meaning Epic does sometimes have fun with the codes. Players have also noticed several different changes to Slappy Shores. First, there was a sewer making a weird noise at the location. Now, there's a pizza shop with an arcade machine in that same POI. Again, that doesn't confirm anything, but it does continue to add to the speculation.

The final big hint is that Pizza Party is due to be unvaulted soon. It's possible that this could be similar to when the Lever Action Shotgun was unvaulted ahead of the Terminator coming to Fortnite. The leakers also point to it lining up with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge getting its DLC and TMNT: Mutant Mayhem getting its digital release this week. Plus, TMNT leaves Fall Guys on August 31st, meaning the property might be looking to extend its marketing cycle with a new game.

Of course, you'll want to take all of this with a hefty grain of salt. Without anything truly concrete to go off of, this is closer to the early stages of detective work than it is a true leak. That said, it does line up relatively well, so it wouldn't be a big surprise if TMNT-related skins show up in Fortnite very soon.

What's New In Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4?

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 launched on August 25 and includes all of the new weapons and items fans have come to expect. You'll also be able to earn several new skins as you work your way through the battle pass. As mentioned TikTok star Khaby Lame is the big crossover skin in the pass, and Ahsoka Tano is going to be added somewhere down the line. That said, Fish Thicc might be the best skin in the pass, if we're being honest.

The story behind the season is that a vampire named Kado Thorne has taken over the island, lavishing himself with new houses. Your job is to steal it all back from Thorne and save the island. Of course, you'll also have the option to use Thorne's skin yourself if you make it all the way through the battle pass.