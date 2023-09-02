New Fortnite Player Survey Hints Toward Potential Future Crossovers

Fortnite's developer Epic Games is constantly looking for the next person or property to partner with. In the recently released Chapter 4 Season 4, players were given the opportunity to pick up skins for TikTok star Khaby Lame and Star Wars' heroine Ahsoka Tano, illustrating how diverse Fortnite's crossovers have become over the past few years. Periodically, Epic sends out player surveys to gauge users' familiarity with different names. While not always indicative of future collaborations, these surveys generally contain at least one crossover that we'll eventually see make its way into Fortnite.

It needs to be said again that the names on this survey are far from guaranteed to be crossover targets for Fortnite. It's certainly possible (and there are a few that are already in the battle royale), but don't treat this as an announcement of any kind. Instead, think of this as a potential signpost for the direction Fortnite is hoping to go in the coming months and years. And, if you've been keeping up, most of these names are exactly the ones you would expect if you've been paying attention to Fortnite recently.

What Names Are On the September 2023 Fortnite Player Survey?

The full list was provided by ShiinaBR on Twitter who has a very good track record for posting Fortnite leaks. Of course, that doesn't change the fact that this list isn't an actual leak, but it does provide some added context for why this might turn out to have a few names that we'll see in Fortnite over the coming months.

Posting the full list would take up too much space, but if you want to read the full thing, make sure to check out ShiinaBR's tweet posted above. That said, here are some of the more interesting names that could make for fun crossovers if Fortnite does decide to bring them to the game:

The Sandman [DC Comics]

Bob Ross

Bill Nye

Alice in Wonderland

Pulp Fiction

Robocop

Addams Family [Wednesday]

Solid Snake

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

Michael Jordan

Willy Wonka

Again, there are around 200 names on the full list, so we won't list them all here. Plus, some of them (Optimus Prime, Obi-Wan Kenobi) are already in Fortnite, so they don't really count for anyone trying to guess what's coming next. The names collected above either have recent or upcoming media or fit into the "Terminator" slot where they'd be fun, old-school inclusions. Either way, it'll be interesting to see if any of these names end up making their way onto Fortnite.

What's Actually Coming Next in Fortnite?

As mentioned above, Fortnite just started up Chapter 4 Season 4, which means there are a ton of new skins to earn in the battle pass. But, fans are always looking ahead to what's next. While we don't know if any of the names on the Player Survey are going to show up in Fortnite, there are a few known leaks we do know about. Most notably, a recent leak claims that we'll be getting a second wave of My Hero Academia skins. Sometime after that, we're supposed to have a massive crossover with Lego and later there's an upcoming Doctor Who crossover on the docket that should either kick off with or launch soon after Chapter 5 starts up.