Fortnite Leaks Suggest Full My Hero Academia Part 2 Collab

Fortnite is the king of crossovers. The battle royale is nearly constantly getting new media properties rolling through the game. Most recently, we've seen Fortnite enter Chapter 4 Season 4, which brought about a new skin for TikTok star Khaby Lame and will eventually add in Star Wars' Ahsoka Tano. We also recently heard from Fortnite leakers that the team at Epic Games is supposedly dipping back into the My Hero Academia well for at least one new skin. At first, the leaks said we were only getting a Shoto Todoroki skin, but now they're saying that a full second wave is coming.

Of course, everyone kind of expected this would be the case when the initial leak hit. After all, the original set of My Hero Academia skins brought four different characters into the game. If Fortnite was able to get All Might, Izuku Midoriya, Ochao Uraraka, and Katsuki Bakugo into the game with the initial drop, surely they'd be able to get more than just Todoroki. Fortunately, it looks like that will be the case as the latest leak from Twitter user LeafsMatrix claims we'll also be getting Mina Ashido and Eijiro Kirishima when the second wave hits.

Who are Mina and Kirishima in My Hero Academia?

🚨 FORTNITE x MY HERO ACADEMIA Pt.2



Todoroki, Mina & Kirishima will be coming in Wave 2, according to @LeafsMatrix, the same person who leaked Khaby Lame & Ahsoka to be in the S4 Battle Pass. pic.twitter.com/GI0SLINLmQ — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 30, 2023

Eijiro Kirishima is a student in Class 1-A who, like everyone else, is trying to become a Pro Hero. His Quirk gives him the ability to harden and sharpen different parts of his body, making himself more like a rock than a human. This enhanced durability likely helps inform his personality, which constantly sees him trying to prove his manliness to everyone around him. On top of that, he's noted for having "die-hard chivalry," always having the courage to stand up for what he thinks is right.

Mina Ashido is also a student in Class 1-A who stands out due to her pink skin. Her skin is a by-product of her Quirk which lets her produce a corrosive liquid that she can use both offensively and defensively. Plus, she's proven to be quite a skilled dancer, which should definitely come in handy if she does come to Fortnite.

When is My Hero Academia Part 2 Coming to Fortnite?

Unfortunately, we don't currently know when the second wave of My Hero Academia is coming to Fortnite. Most likely, it'll be within the next few weeks, but that's just a guess. The key thing to keep in mind is that LeafsMatrix successfully leaked both Khaby Lame and Ahsoka a few days ahead of their official announcements. This might not be the case here, but it does seem like they get their info relatively close to when Epic is ready to announce things. With that in mind, we may hear more about the next My Hero Academia crossover sometime in September.

Either way, there's plenty to do in Fortnite right now. Chapter 4 Season 4 launched on August 25 and brought all kinds of new weapons and items to mix up the meta. Plus, there's a new battle pass to work through, which is where you can pick up the Khaby Lame skin, in addition to the superior Thicc Fish skin.