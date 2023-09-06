Fortnite Update Adds New Weapons, Augments

Fortnite players were anticipating some new content in the game on Tuesday this week after it was advertised that two different weapons would be coming to the game that day, but that content never dropped, and the alerts of the new gear were eventually removed. That new content has now finally been added just a bit later than expected with two weapons and three different Reality Augments now available in the game for players to test out, though like many of the new and volatile bits of gear that get added, you can't use the new weapons in the game's competitive mode.

That won't matter to the majority of players who stick to normal games, however, so they can try out the new weapons and augments right away. More details on each of those new additions was shared this week, too, alongside their arrivals in Fortnite.

New Fortnite Weapons

Shield Breaker EMP

Throw down a Shield Breaker EMP to damage enemy Shields and temporarily disable electrical systems like cameras, turrets, and laser grids. But watch out during your base escape, as Shield Breakers EMPs can also bring vehicles to a stop.

The best defense is defense against defenses — find Shield Breaker EMPs from the ground, Chests, and Heist Bags.

Sticky Grenade Launcher

So your robbery attempts aren't sticking the landing. No big deal — use the Sticky Grenade Launcher to fire projectiles that stick on surfaces! These projectiles will explode after a short delay, damaging nearby enemies and structures.

Attached to the idea of the Sticky Grenade Launcher? This new weapon can be found from Chests, Holo-Chests, Heist Bags, a flying drone, or claiming a POI.

New Reality Augments

Explosive Surplus Reality Augment

When explosions aren't enough, add more explosions. After activating the Explosive Surplus Reality Augment, you'll instantly gain rocket ammo, and containers you open will always have rocket ammo. Combo the rocket-ammo-using Sticky Grenade Launcher with this Reality Augment to be a fiery force to be reckoned with!

High Voltage Reality Augment

Activate the High Voltage Reality Augment to instantly gain a Business Turret and Shield Breaker EMPs. With this Reality Augment activated, eliminations you get will grant additional Shield Breaker EMPs.

Storm Chaser Reality Augment