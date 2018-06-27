Fortnite Double XP Weekend Kicks Off Soon

As Season 4 of Fortnite Battle Royale draws to a close, players have so much to look forward to in Season 5 (find out when Season 5 kicks off here). To celebrate, you get to enjoy a massive double XP bump to help end the current Season with a bang!

This morning EPIC Games revealed in a Reddit post that players will be able to enjoy a double XP weekend, starting on June 29. The festivities will conclude on July 2. Here’s what they had to say: “Want even more help earning those last few Battle Pass rewards? We’ll be running a +100% match XP weekend starting June 29th at 4AM EDT (08:00 GMT) and ending on July 2nd at 3AM EDT (07:00 GMT). Hop in, catch up on challenges, and earn those Season 4 rewards while you can!”

If there is a skin, a glider, or a v-bucks reward right around the corner that you’ve been dying to grab hold of, this double XP weekend is going to be super important for you. Thankfully, it should save you from having to cram in as many games as possible, since you’ll obviously be reaping double the rewards. Of course, we all know you’re going to end up playing way more than you should anyway, right?!

And you’ll want to start stacking up on those reward items because, in case you missed it, we got news that EPIC has confirmed a gifting features will be coming to the game some time soon. After the update, the settings menu already shows a toggle for receiving gifts that you can turn off or on, but we don’t know exactly what players will be able to gift at this time. For more information about gifting, you can check out our wrap-up here.

Something else to consider as you head into your double XP weekend is that you’ll have a brand new game mode to play around it. The Playground LTM is finally here, and will give players a chance to drop onto the island — alone or with a squad — for a full hour to play and explore without resistance. Consider this the perfect opportunity to practice your building, and to finally scout out where all of those chests spawn!

Stay tuned! The double XP weekend kicks off soon, and with it will come a lot of exciting new rewards! Check back to the ComicBook.com/gaming home page for all of the latest breaking Fortnite news, and feel free to follow me on Twitter @MatthewFace for more.