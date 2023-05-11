Fortnite Reportedly Adding Goku Black "Very Soon"

Over the last few years, Fortnite has gotten a significant amount of content based on the Dragon Ball franchise, and it looks like a new skin will be dropping in the game "very soon." According to several reliable Fortnite leakers, including @ShiinaBR, Goku Black will be coming to Fortnite. At this time, it's unclear how soon the skin is expected to arrive, but hopefully Epic Games won't keep fans waiting too long! While this information seems to be pretty concrete, readers should still take the news with a grain of salt pending an official announcement.

The Tweet from @ShiinaBR can be found embedded below.

CONFIRMED: Goku Black is coming to Fortnite very soon!



(Information by @GMatrixGames!) pic.twitter.com/VJfe7phmUU — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) May 7, 2023

There was a lot of speculation that the Goku Black skin would be released on May 9th, which is considered "Goku Day" among Dragon Ball fans. Clearly, that did not happen, but there's enough smoke surrounding the skin's release that it still seems like a pretty safe bet. Fortnite leaks tend to be pretty common, and posters like @ShiinaBR choose their words very carefully if something isn't a sure thing. Leakers seem pretty confident that Goku Black is coming, but plans are constantly changing in the video game industry, and this just might be coming a little later than previously expected.

Of course, news of Goku Black's arrival isn't the only thing Fortnite fans are waiting for! Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 is expected to begin in early June, but Epic Games has been keeping a tight lid on details. The current season will likely come to an end on June 2nd, and a couple of minor things have leaked since then. New armored car NPCs were discovered in a recent datamine, and rumors have pointed to the arrival of more content based on Spider-Man. Like Dragon Ball, Fortnite has already had a lot of Spider-Man related content over the years, but rumors suggest that Miles Morales will finally make his debut in a tie-in inspired by Across the Spider-Verse.

Are you looking forward to the official Goku Black announcement for Fortnite? Which Dragon Ball skins do you most want to see in the game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!