‘Fortnite’ Earthquake Event: Here’s What We Know

Earthquakes are coming to Fortnite and a whole lot of destruction is on the way. From Wailing Woods burning to ash, to suspected Tilted Towers destruction once more, Epic Games is ready to close out season 7 with a bang of a more natural variety.

Twitter user @Im_Rubic has been following the quakes in-game closely and even put together a timer to countdown when the big showdown will reportedly take place:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Earthquake #14 (probably) just occured at 7:44pm est. pic.twitter.com/qSlgd3aRyB — Chris (@Im_Rubic) February 8, 2019

WIth his help and the help of the awesome team over at FNBR, we’ve even got a live countdown until the next earthquake which at the time of writing this was set at just over 3 hours from now. You can track that progress right here!

As far as when this season will end and the next begins, Epic Games gave us a timeline at the beginning of the current season since the holiday season was right smack dab in the middle. “The Epic Games team will be taking its own holiday break this winter, so Season 7 will be extended by two weeks and end on February 28. We’ll still have new updates coming out during that break period bringing new items and challenges. You can plan on more holiday cheer to hit before the New Year as well!”

With a February 28th date firmly in place, that’s plenty of time for players to unlock all of the skins and rewards they want out of this season before it all changes once more.

As season 7 encased itself in mystery and ice, it looks like season 8 will bring down the fire and will literally rock our worlds. What do you think the new season will bring? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!