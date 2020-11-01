Fortnite Confirms Long-Awaited Feature Is Coming Soon

✖

Epic Games has confirmed that Fortnite is getting a long-awaited feature PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile players have been begging for. One of more divisive topics in Fortnite has, and continues to be, pre-editing. Many players couldn't imagine life without it, but many players don't use it at all and thus have been asking Epic Games to make changes that allow the feature to be disabled. In the past -- or more specifically, roughly 18 months ago -- Epic Games revealed that it had heard the cries of players and was considering changes. This was then followed by months of silence on the topic, but recently that changed.

Over on Reddit, Stephen Thompson -- a Community Coordinator at Epic Games -- confirmed that the developer is adding an option to disable pre-edits. However, while Thompson has confirmed the feature is coming, he also noted that Epic Games doesn't have an exact timetable. In other words, while we now know pre-edit changes are in the work, we have no clue when the option is coming.

That said, you'd assume that Thompson and Epic Games wouldn't be talking about the feature and its implementation if it wasn't close. However, this is just an assumption. Considering how long it took to get from consideration to implementation, it may be wise to not hold your breath about the option being added anytime soon.

If Epic Games provides more information on this soon, we will be sure to update this post with whatever is provided, however, for now, this is all the developer has divulged.

Fortnite is available, for free, via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Android devices, and soon it will be available via the PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S as well.

