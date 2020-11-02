Fortnite Reveals Ghost Rider Skin

✖

After loads of leaks, reports, and teases, Fortnite has finally officially revealed its Ghost Rider skin. In case you somehow missed it, Epic Games' latest season of Fortnite is basically one big Marvel crossover, and while a bunch of skins were initially launched with the season, it continues to add more -- and Ghost Rider is just the latest.

Notably, Ghost Rider will be available in a similar method to the previously revealed Daredevil skin. A very special Ghost Rider Cup featuring the Marvel Knockout limited-time mode will run this Wednesday, November 4th, and will offer players a chance to earn the Ghost Rider outfit and Back Bling.

Sometimes the legends are true...🔥 → Ghost Rider Cup feat. Marvel Knockout LTM

→ Trios

→ Nov 4

🏆 Ghost Rider Outfit

→ Mark your calendars, the next two in the series are on Nov 11 & Nov 18th! 🔗: https://t.co/EVn30UDQbX pic.twitter.com/lNT3xaBfGI — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) November 2, 2020

Key Info: → Lifetime account level 30 or higher

→ Account must have 2FA on

→ Full party must meet the above requirements as well. Reminder: Any player who participates in all four cups will unlock the free Nexus War Glider for participating in the full series! — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) November 2, 2020

Fortnite is currently available on most major platforms, but the iOS version, specifically, has hit a snag after Epic Games intentionally set off a chain of events that caused it to be removed from the App Store. The legal fight over that decision is ongoing, but the short version is: nobody's playing Chapter 2 - Season 4 on an iPhone right now. Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 4 is currently ongoing on the other platforms, however. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Fortnite right here.

What do you think of the new Ghost Rider skin? Are you playing the current season of Fortnite? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!