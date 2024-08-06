Fortnite Begins New Fall Guys Collab Event

Epic Games has today kicked off a new collaboration event in Fortnite tied to the popular free-to-play game Fall Guys. Earlier this year, a notable Fortnite leak indicated that a crossover with Fall Guys would be taking place at some point in 2024. Now, with Chapter 5 Season 3 of Fortnite nearing its conclusion, this Fall Guys event has finally begun, and taking part can net players some exclusive rewards.

As of today, the Battle Royale and Zero Build modes of Fortnite have added a new event called “Where We Fallin.” This event allows players to collect golden Bean Idols scattered across the island, which then takes them to an obstacle course in the sky. Upon making it to this area, players will be transformed into a bean and will have to bounce their way through the course to complete Quests and earn rewards tied to Fall Guys.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“An absolute unit of an obstacle course, Where We Fallin’, casts a shadow over the Fortnite Battle Royale Island,” says Epic’s description of this new event. “Players will need to track down one of several Bean Idols hidden in the Classy Courts arena to transform into a Fall Guys Bean and reach the obstacle course in the sky. Run, mantle, dive, bounce, and more on this course to check off Where We Fallin’ Quests and earn rewards! Players have three attempts to set a time per Battle Royale match, but can only complete the course once per match. Completing the course within the 120-second time limit will award gameplay loot for the rest of the match!”

In addition, Epic has also expanded this clash with Fall Guys into Fortnite’s Creative suite. Assets associated with Fall Guys have now appeared in Creative and will allow players to build their own obstacle courses. Beyond this, Fall Guys developer Mediatonic has also created a handful of its own levels that can be player in Fortnite and are accessible in the “Fall Guys” row of the game’s menu.

As mentioned, Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 is nearing its conclusion, which means that this Fall Guys collab will be the final major event of this wave of content. Chapter 5 Season 4 of Fortnite is set to begin later this month on Friday, August 16th. At the time of this writing, Epic hasn’t yet officially confirmed what the season will center around, but previous leaks have pointed to a major crossover with Marvel. Whenever we learn more about what’s next for Fortnite, we’ll be sure to update you here on ComicBook.