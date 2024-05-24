Fortnite Adds Fallout Power Armor and Nuka Cola

Fortnite's famed Fallout crossover has finally happened with the start of Chapter 5 Season 3 now that Power Armor from the acclaimed Bethesda series is in the game. Players can unlock and equip Power Armor in Fortnite not as a mech suit with special abilities but as a separate outfit that can be added to their collections now once they reach a certain level in this season's battle pass. Fallout's iconic Nuka Cola is also in the game as a consumable players can use to restore their health and shields.

As is the case with most of Fortnite's best crossovers, you're going to need the battle pass for this Fortnite x Fallout collab. You'll unlock the base T-60 Power Armor outfit at level 54 in the Chapter 5 Season 3 battle pass with two different alternate styles available after you get the original. The suits made an appearance in the new Fortnite trailer released today with the launch of the current season, but you can them all below as well.

Beyond these Power Armor outfits, several other Fallout cosmetics were added to Fortnite in the battle pass as well. There's a glider featuring a Brotherhood of Steel aircraft, for example, as well as a weapon wrap that counts your kills whenever you're aiming down the sights. The Vault Boy mascot for Vault-Tec from Fallout also makes several appearances in the battle pass as emotes and more. Other Fallout cosmetics include loading screens and sprays with much of this Fallout content found between levels 50-62 within the battle pass.

As for the in-game, non-cosmetic Fallout content, all that we have aside from the entire map being renovated for a wasteland aesthetic is the addition of Nuka Cola to the game. You can find Nuka Cola in Fortnite just like you would any other item now, and just like how it heals you in the Fallout games, it's got a similar effect in Fortnite.

"The wasteland is a pretty apocalyptic place... like there was some kind of falling out. Indulge yourself in these trying times with a nice cold bottle of Nuka-Cola! Restore a bit of Health, and over time, some Shield," an overview of the new Nuka Cola item explained.

Fortnite's big Fallout crossover is live in the game now that Chapter 5 Season 3 is underway.