Fortnite's Fall Guys Release Date Leaked

Fortnite is kicking off Chapter 5, Season 3 later this week, giving players a massive new drop of content to diver into over the summer. As always, the new season is chock-full of crossovers with popular media like Fallout and Loki, but one long-rumored collaboration might finally be coming. For several months, rumors have been circulating about Fallout getting Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout modes and cosmetics. A few weeks ago, the crossover was officially delayed to the summer, but a new leak claims to have the exact release date. It's coming sooner than you might think.

Fortnite x Fall Guys Release Date Revealed

This leak was first spotted by Twitter user Krowe_moh and then shared by trusted Fortnite leaker Hypex. Supposedly, the source of this info was the creator portal, but checking the source gives a broken page now because developer Epic has seemingly taken the page down. Either way, you'll want to take this information with a massive grain of salt. While both Hypex and Krowe_moh have proven reliable, they've had a few misses over the years. Plus, Epic's plans can always change, so it's better to be skeptical until something is officially announced.

If this leak turns out to be true, the Fall Guys crossover event will launch in Fortnite on June 17th. What's not clear about this leak is if it'll include the new Fall Guys-inspired game modes in Unreal Engine in Fortnite (UEFN) or if it's only cosmetic content. Considering the UEFN Twitter account said that content was pushed back to this summer, it seems likely that this event includes that content, but we'll have to wait for official word before we know for sure. That said, if this does include the UEFN content, that'll be coming out much more quickly than expected, proving that the initial delay was barely a blip on the Fortnite content radar.

Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 3 Release Date

As mentioned, Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 3 is starting later this week. The battle royale will start its downtime on May 24th in the early morning for US players. After that, it's usually several hours before the update is officially ready to play. Sometimes, Epic runs into issues and has to extend downtime, but Fortnite should be back up and running by the time most US players are getting home for the day.

Fortnite is available now on PlayStation, Switch, mobile, Xbox, and PC platforms.