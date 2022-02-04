Fortnite Fans Love Silk Sonic Skins

Fortnite fans can’t believe that Silk Sonic is headed to the game. Gamers couldn’t have expected Bruno Mars and Anderson Pak to make their grand debut into the massive title this week. But, the Icon series of skins and equipment has provided tons of surprises over the last year. So many celebrities have gotten into the game and the tide isn’t stopping anytime soon. Next Thursday fans can log into their accounts and chase these groovy outfits. As an added bonus, they can also bump music from the duo and they solo catalogs. Bootsy Collins is even along for the ride. What a time to be alive. Check out Fortnite’s official post down below.

“Grammy-nominated R&B duo Silk Sonic is flying into the Icon Series with an arrival time of Thursday, February 10, 2022, at 7 PM ET. But before their Outfits and accessories land in the Item Shop, compete in the Silk Sonic Cup happening Monday, February 7, for a chance to unlock the Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak Outfits early,” they wrote. “Plan to do some driving to pass the time? Fortnite’s debuted a brand-new in-game radio station: Icon Radio! And for its launch, listen to Silk Sonic, Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, and the one and only Bootsy Collins as their host.”

