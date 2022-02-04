Fortnite: How to Get The Rock’s The Foundation Skin

Chapter 3, Season 1 of Fortnite has taken players’ expectations and turned them (sometimes literally) upside down, offering new gameplay elements and surprising new tidbits of lore. Among them was the long-rumored confirmation that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is portraying The Foundation, an original character within Fortnite who popped up in several cinematics and even a comic book one-shot. When the new season launched, Epic Games teased that The Foundation would eventually be unlockable as the secret skin for the newest Battle Pass — and now, it looks like that time has come. On Thursday, The Foundation officially became available to unlock in the game, as well as various accompanying cosmetics. Johnson even took to Twitter to celebrate the news, sharing a brief teaser of what the character looks like in game.

It’s time to release THE FOUNDATION! You stand in the way.. it’s your funeral.

Play as The Foundation NOW. @FortniteGame



~ f pic.twitter.com/vws81xbdd2 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 4, 2022

In order to unlock The Foundation set, players need to be subscribed to the Chapter 3, Season 1 Battle Pass. This will give you the option to complete eleven quests, which will award you with an array of items. There are three variants of The Foundation’s outfit — including an unmasked version modeled after Johnson’s likeness — as well as a back bling, a pickaxe, an emoticon, a spray, a wrap, an emote, and a glider. The quests are available in two pages, with players needing to complete six initial challenges in order to start earning various variants or additional cosmetic items.

The Foundation outfit: Visit Mighty Monument, Sanctuary, and a Seven Outpost

Visit Mighty Monument, Sanctuary, and a Seven Outpost The Foundation’s Mantle back bling: Snipe an opponent with a sniper rifle while crouching

Snipe an opponent with a sniper rifle while crouching The Foundation’s Plasma Spike Pickaxe: Deal 100 melee damage to opponents

Deal 100 melee damage to opponents The Foundation’s Fortune Emoticon: Search 3 chests or ammo boxes at Covert Cavern

Search 3 chests or ammo boxes at Covert Cavern The True Foundation Spray: Use 4 shield potions in a single match

Use 4 shield potions in a single match The Foundational Wrap: Hire a character and travel 1000 meters with them

Once you’ve completed those first six challenges, you can then unlock Page 2 of the quests, which include:

The Tactical Visor Goggle Emote and Unmasked Foundation outfit: Assist in eliminating Gunnar, the IO officer NPC

Assist in eliminating Gunnar, the IO officer NPC The Combat Elite Foundation Visor: Deal 500 headshot damage to players with common or uncommon weapons

Deal 500 headshot damage to players with common or uncommon weapons The Tactical Foundation Visor: Deal 1000 damage to opponents from above with a shotgun or SMG

Deal 1000 damage to opponents from above with a shotgun or SMG The Rocket Wing Glider: Land at a Seven outpost, then finish top 10

Completing all Foundation quests then unlocks the Combat Style of Foundation’s outfit and back bling, the Flame Style for the Plasma Pickaxe, and the Ultimate Foundation visor.

What do you think of The Foundation finally being available in Fortnite? Will you try to unlock him? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!