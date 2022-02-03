Fortnite Adding Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak Skins

It’s time to put your pinky rings up to the moon. Epic Games announced today that it is officially bringing pop stars Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak into Fortnite as a pair of new purchasable skins. The duo, which makes up the group Silk Sonic, are the latest to come to Fortnite as part of the game’s Icon Series. And while both Mars and .Paak haven’t come to the Item Shop just yet, they’ll be releasing in the near future.

Epic details the release of these new Silk Sonic skins for Fortnite on its official website today. Officially, both Mars and .Paak will be coming to the Item Shop next week on February 10, 2022. However, as we have seen in the past with some skin releases, Epic will be giving players the chance to earn these skins ahead of time. Starting on February 7th, Fortnite will be holding the Silk Sonic Cup. This event will allow players to queue up for ten matches for a period of three hours. Those who end up having the most success over this period of time can then be rewarded with the Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak skins ahead of time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Time to soar with @silksonic 🚀🚀



Find out more about what’s coming: https://t.co/xFNrU8tJ2Z — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) February 3, 2022

In addition to Mars and .Paak getting their own character skins in Fortnite, there will be a number of other accessories also made available in this upcoming release. Mars and .Paak will each individually have three different styles that players will be able to choose from when it comes to using either character in-game. In addition, .Paak will have a piece of back bling and a pickaxe that is each modeled after a drum set. Mars will then have a pickaxe that looks like a microphone stand and will also come with his own unique emote. Lastly, a new music track will also be included with this bundle and will allow you to jam out before taking part in a match.

Are you going to look to pick up these Silk Sonic skins for yourself in Fortnite next week? Let me know either down in the comments or you can hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.