Fortnite Delays Highly-Anticipated Feature

Fortnite fans have been patiently waiting for the release of Creative 2.0, and it seems the mode has been delayed again. Epic Games founder and CEO Tim Sweeney revealed as such on Twitter earlier this week, stating that the team is now "targeting March." That means the mode could even be kicked further down the road, if things don't progress as planned. This is hardly the first delay for Creative 2.0; the mode was originally planned to release last month, and then was planned again for January. For now, fans will just have to keep waiting patiently!

The Tweet from Sweeney about the delay can be found embedded below.

Sorry, there will be no UEFN in January. We’re now targeting March. — Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) January 24, 2023

While fans have reacted with disappointment about the delay, many more have expressed their understanding. It seems that users would prefer that Epic Games get the mode right, rather than release it when it isn't ready. From everything Epic Games has revealed about Fortnite Creative 2.0, it sounds like a major upgrade, and there's a lot of potential. If Epic Games were to release it in an unfinished state, it could hurt overall perception, even if they patched it down the line.

The current version of Fortnite Creative launched in 2018, and it already gives users a lot of freedom in what they're able to create. Creative 2.0 will see the release of a new unreal editor, giving users significantly more options. Naturally, this has a lot of users excited to see just how much of an improvement Creative 2.0 is over its predecessor. Hopefully Epic Games will have a lot more information over the coming months, and a lot more to show about how the mode will improve on the current version!

