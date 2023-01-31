Fortnite Reveals Another Dragon Ball Event, New Skins

After teasing the return of Dragon Ball in Fortnite, Epic Games announced this week plans for a second Dragon Ball event consisting of new skins, returning features, and more. While the first collab featured skins for Goku, Vegeta, Bulma, and Beerus, this new one focuses on content from the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie with Gohan and Piccolo joining the game now. Both of the skins are accompanied by other accessories for the characters, too, as well as unique transformations available via built-in emotes.

Both the Gohan and Piccolo skins cost 1,800 V-Bucks each and come with their alternate, powered-up styles. Gohan gets a Super Saiyan style achieved by using the "Charging Up" emote while Piccolo is upgraded to his Power Awakening form by doing the same. Note that Power Awakening is not the Orange Piccolo form you see in Super Hero, so you can't actually play as that version of the character in-game. Instead, there's an Orange Piccolo spray to acquire alongside a couple of other accessories like back blings, pickaxes, and the other expected parts of bundles like these.

Get ready to power up with the return of Fortnite x Dragon Ball!



Son Gohan and Piccolo make their way to the Island. There’s also the return of the Dragon Ball Adventure Island, Kamehameha attack item and Nimbus Cloud (Kitoun) mobility item.https://t.co/obJoJO9YNm pic.twitter.com/CnbJ1Yv8wc — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) January 31, 2023

Of course, if you're not planning on buying anything from the store, you can still take part in this second Dragon Ball collab thanks to the return of some powerful items from the first event. The Kamehameha is back in the game alongside the Nimbus Cloud, and both of them will stick around until the v23.40 update drops.

"Throughout each match in Battle Royale/Zero Build, the Kamehameha and Nimbus Cloud (Kintoun) items will fall from the sky in capsules," Epic Games said. "Launch a devastating energy beam with the Kamehameha, and with the Nimbus Cloud (Kintoun), take flight around the Island! The frequency of capsules will increase as the Storm closes in, meaning the end of each match will be primetime for an epic showdown."

If there was anything from the last Dragon Ball event that you missed out on or regret not picking up previously, you'll be able to buy those skins and other cosmetics once more soon. Epic Games said this week that "returning Dragon Ball items" will be back in the store, though that'll happen at a later date that hasn't yet been announced.