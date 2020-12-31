Fortnite Guide: How to Complete Every Gnome Challenge in Week 5

Fortnite Season 5 continues to chug right along with Week 5 challenges now being added to the game. While some of this week’s challenges are pretty straightforward, most of them center around Gnomes once again. Fortunately, if you’re looking to check off all of these Gnome-related challenges on your to-do list this week, we’re here to give you a hand.

In total, Fortnite will task you with three objectives in Week 5 that involve Gnomes. One will need you to dig them up and another will ask you to collect them across Fort Crumpet, Holly Hedges, and Pleasant Park. The last one will then need you to bury them again in Pleasant Park or Retail Row.

To start, let’s talk about what you should be keeping an eye out for when it comes to digging. Buried Gnomes will appear in-game as glowing, blue mounds of dirt. When you make your way to Fort Crumpet to find these buried little dudes, you should find them both on the compound's bottom floor. From here, you’ll then want to head over to Pleasant Park where you’ll find one bearded buddy lying in the middle of this locale while the second is in a garden in front of a house.

When you reach the second Gnome challenge, you’ll then want to head back to Fort Crumpet. The first of the two that you need to collect here can be found hidden underneath a staircase while the second will be standing near the cash register at the gift store. Both should be relatively easy to spot. The other two are then stashed away at Holly Hedges and are again not too hard to find. The first will be in a garden to the south of this area while the next is near the holiday tree that appears in the center of this section.

Once you have dug up and collected these first Gnomes, the final challenge associated with these lawn decorations will have you burying them for yourself. Yes, you dug them up only to shove them back into the ground from which they came. Fortunately, with this challenge, you can choose to bury the Gnomes in either Pleasant Park or Retail Row.

To keep things easy since we’ve already talked about it before, let’s specifically look at the Pleasant Park location. The first of these burying spots can be found in a small dirt lot near the middle of the area. It’s next to a tree and in front of a park bench. The second can then be found again next to a tree in the northwest corner of the location out in front of a house. Keep an eye out for some noticeable piles of dirt in both instances.

And that should be it! Once again, there are a handful of additional challenges to complete for Week 5, but you should be able to tackle those on your own. Hopefully, this quick guide should help you make quick work of the Gnome tasks in Fortnite before these dudes inevitably make a comeback down the road.