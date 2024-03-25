Fortnite Leaks Reveal Drax is Coming Alongside Tomorrow's Update

We've known for a bit now that Fortnite's next update is launching tomorrow. The ever-popular battle royale from developer Epic Games recently kicked off Chapter 5, Season 2, bringing skins themed after Greek mythology alongside all kinds of new content. However, Fortnite never stops dropping new things for players to do. Last week, we saw the return of Midas, and this week we recently learned that Kratos is making a comeback. However, tomorrow's update is much bigger than just Kratos, and the latest leaks have given us an idea of exactly what to expect, most notably, a new skin for Drax the Destroyer is seemingly dropping.

Fortnite Drax the Destroyer Leaks

Drax skin is coming to Fortnite tomorrow ‼️ pic.twitter.com/VDW0VIoKh1 — HYPEX (@HYPEX) March 25, 2024

These leaks come from Hypex and ShiinaBR on Twitter. Those two accounts are among the most high-profile in the community, so you can rest assured that they probably know what they're talking about. That said, you always want to take a leak with a grain of salt until something is officially revealed. However, this one has more credibility than usual.

That's because it's not only Hypex and Shiina claiming it's happening. If you check out the latest LEGO Fortnite key art, you can see Drax's LEGO minifig skin. If Drax is coming to LEGO Fortnite, then we know he'll also make his way to Fortnite proper. It's not strictly confirmed by Epic, but it's very unlikely that the team would include Drax in the key art and not bring him to the game with the latest update. Either way, Drax is far from the only piece of new content coming to Fortnite and the Item Shop.

Fortnite March 26 Update Leaks

WHAT TO EXPECT IN TOMORROW'S UPDATE:



- New Cosmetics

- Avatar Korra Items & Mythic

- Mythic Drum Gun (Midas)

- Battle Pass Super Styles

- Added Shop Tabs

- New Nike Collaboration

- New Crew Pack (Ares)

- And even more..! pic.twitter.com/hIP1gKBXtD — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) March 25, 2024

Again, this leak comes from the usual suspects on Twitter. As ever, the new update will bring several new skins, including the previously mentioned Drax and Kratos skins. Kratos is, of course, making his return back to the game, but it's still exciting for anyone who missed him the first time around. Shiina also claims that more Avatar Korra content is making its way to Fortnite. We've known that content was coming for a few weeks, so seeing it in Fortnite will be exciting.

On top of that, we'll be getting a new Mythic Drum Gun that's related to Midas. There's also going to be a new collaboration with Nike and a new Crew Pack featuring Ares. Finally, there will be new Shop Tabs and Battle Pass Super Styles. Shiina also teases "even more" content, so there may be a few surprises in store for players after downtime finishes tomorrow.

Fortnite is available now on PlayStation, Switch, mobile, Xbox, and PC platforms. The new update goes live on March 26th and downtime starts at 4 a.m. ET. That should ensure you're able to hop right in during the evening tomorrow.